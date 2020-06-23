Blues Legend Magilton Set for Northern Ireland Interview

Tuesday, 23rd Jun 2020 09:36 Blues legend Jim Magilton is one of four candidates set to be interviewed for the vacant Northern Ireland manager’s job. Former boss Michael O’Neill stepped down in April having taken the role of Stoke City manager earlier in the season. Interviews will take place on Wednesday with Magilton, 51, who is currently the Irish Football Association’s elite performance director, among those who will be spoken to. On Thursday candidates will be asked to give detailed presentations on their plans to build O'Neill's successful spell at the helm. Also in the running are Northern Ireland U21 boss Ian Baraclough, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and Tommy Wright, who was in charge at St Johnstone until May. Speaking to TWTD in April, Magilton, O'Neill's assistant boss at Shamrock Rovers between 2011 and 2012, said he hoped his record in his current position would stand him in good stead with the IFA. “Eight years ago they interviewed me for the job having no idea how I worked, based on a CV, based on word of mouth,” he said. “Six years into this job, they know exactly how I manage. They know exactly how I conduct myself, they know the standards I set, they know the levels I want players and staff to work at and when asked whether I’d be interested, I said ‘Yes, of course I would be’. “I’m still as ambitious. Michael has brought huge credibility to the job, he and the players have brought Northern Ireland back on to the international map. We’re challenging now for major tournaments. “We qualified for the European Championships [in 2016], we narrowly missed out on the World Cup. We’re now in the play-off stage for the Euros, whatever happens there. “But the players and the manager brought this unbelievable credibility and I’ve watched every game. I’ve been a part of it, from a distance at times, but also hands-on. “So when a reporter asked me off the cuff, I said ‘Yes, I don’t want to be discounted, I want to be in it. The candidates that are being mentioned are worthy candidates but if eight years ago I was a worthy candidate, why wouldn’t I be a worthy candidate eight years down the line having worked with the Association for six?’.” Our lengthy four-part interview with Magilton, covering his time as both a player and manager of Town, can be found here: Part One, Part Two, Part Three, Part Four.

Photo: Action Images



Saxonblue74 added 10:01 - Jun 23

Shame he's not in line for the Portman Rd hot seat......now that would be a story! 0

Pencilpete added 10:19 - Jun 23

Good luck Magic :) 0

Westy added 10:41 - Jun 23

Hope Magic Jim gets this. A great player for us. 0

