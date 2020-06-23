Town Issue Update

Tuesday, 23rd Jun 2020 17:04 Town have issued an update for supporters on a number of ongoing issues including ticket compensation, the new kits, the reopening of the club shop and supporters returning to grounds. Now our season is over, what’s happening for those that bought match tickets for games that weren’t played after the Coventry game in March - eight matches in total and also for season ticket holders? The club will be compensating season ticket holders and those that bought individual match tickets. That compensation is being finalised now but will involve a number of options. Details regarding compensation for match ticket purchasers will be confirmed later this week. For season ticket holders, the club need a little more time and are planning to publish information early July. We will also not have staff back at Portman Road until July 1st when the Government’s new flexible furlough arrangements kick in. What are the options? That has still to be confirmed but there will be a range available to season ticket holders for certain. Compensation for individual match tickets will be more streamlined. Why will compensation for match tickets be sorted first? Town are switching ticketing partners in the next two weeks. Supporters would have purchased tickets for games using the club’s current ticketing partner so compensation has to be processed through that same route.

Those that purchased match tickets will be given two or three options for compensation and will need to let the club know their choice. More details will follow when the range of compensation is announced. With regards to match hospitality, the club has already been in touch with those who booked for any of the matches lost at the end of 2019/20 and all seasonal clients will be contacted directly by the club in due course. So how does the change in ticketing partner affect compensation for season ticket holders? SeatGeek - one of the leading ticketing platforms in the world, with Manchester City and Leicester just two of their clients, will take over as Town’s ticketing partner in July. The database of the club’s season ticket holders has to be moved to the new platform. Some of the compensation options available to season ticket holders will relate to 2020/21 so the infrastructure has to be in place first. Town had close on 12,000 season ticket holders for 2019/20. What is the loss to the club in ticket revenue with the season for Blues ending on March 7th? The club’s financial director [Mark Andrews] tells us it’s not that far shy of £1m. When will operations resume at the club? The players remain off until there is more guidance on a timetable for the 2020/21 season. Some off-field staff will be returning to the Club from 1 July. With shops opening now, will Planet Blue follow suit? The superstore at Portman Road will open on Friday 3rd July. Government guidelines regarding social distancing will be in place. Further full details will follow on the opening this week. When will next season’s kit be launched? The hope is the club can still reveal the home kit for the 2020/21 season before the end of June and every effort is being made by Town and adidas to make that happen. This does rely on a number of things falling into place but if it’s not the end of the month, it will certainly be within the first week of July. The away kit is likely to be revealed shortly after the home kit. Any news on when the new season will start? No. The EFL and Premier League are involved in ongoing discussions with the Government. Much depends on the testing of players for starters. September has been talked about and that looks most likely for Premier League and the Championship. The fixtures can’t be released until the league season is over and that is August 4th when the Championship play-off final takes place and hopefully by then the situation will be clearer. How do Town stand on getting fans back at games? The club will want to have as many supporters at Portman Road as quickly as possible and discussions have taken place about how the stadium could be adapted to fall in line with likely Government guidelines should a phased return of supporters to games be given the go-ahead. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said: “I would really hope that by the return of the new season we might be in a position whereby some fans could start to return to stadiums.” The safety of supporters at Portman Road will be paramount to the club though, with staff tasked with looking at options to accommodate the more vulnerable fans in particular.

Photo: TWTD



