Town Announce Matchday Ticket Refund Options

Wednesday, 24th Jun 2020 17:06 Town have announced the options available to fans who had purchased matchday tickets for the games at the end of the season which failed to take place due to the coronavirus crisis - full refunds, credits or donations to the academy and Community Trust. The Blues had five home matches and three away games still to play when the season was suspended in March before being curtailed and settled on points per game a fortnight ago. Town had sold around 2,500 matchday tickets for those fixtures. Option One Receive a full refund back to the payment card that was used for making the purchase. Option Two Leave the refund as credit of the same value to be added to your online account to be redeemed against a ticketing product such as future match tickets, memberships, payment towards a season ticket. *T&Cs apply. Option Three Donate the money to be used for the ITFC Community Trust and the academy by emailing to confirm. The cub say any donation will obviously be gratefully received in “what we fully appreciate is a financially challenging time for all, including Ipswich Town”. 👏 Any donations will be gratefully received by Ipswich Town Community Trust and will help us reach out to more people in our wonderful community. 💙 #itfc https://t.co/QHTWoAQAE8 — Ipswich Town Community Trust (@ITFCCommunity) June 24, 2020 Town are asking fans to email the ticket office as soon as possible before 5pm on Monday 29th June clearly stating their choice and remembering to include the customer number with which the tickets were purchased. The email address is mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk. Those who booked matchday hospitality for any of the eight unplayed games have already been contacted. As reported earlier in the week, compensation options for season ticket holders will be published early in July, while all seasonal commercial clients will be contacted directly regarding the compensation options available to them.

Photo: Action Images



We_Go_Again added 17:12 - Jun 24

Fair enough - happy with the three options. Head over heart? 0

Steve_M added 17:13 - Jun 24

Five days seems unnecessarily short a timeframe here. The options are fair but very easy for people to run out of time to do this. 1

DebsyAngel added 17:16 - Jun 24

Little bit confused - cannot see the terms and conditions and is it for actual season ticket holders? Or people who have bought individual matchday tickets? I will go for option 1 but wish they made it a little clearer. Sorry to be thick. 0

Bergholt_Blue added 17:18 - Jun 24

Unnecessary short Steve M? How long would you need to decide 0

PhilTWTD added 17:34 - Jun 24

DebsyAngel



Individual matchday tickets, season tickets early July. I would guess terms and conditions relate to the individual ticketing 'products'. 1

DebsyAngel added 17:37 - Jun 24

Thanks Phil for explaining that - pity the official website can't!! I pay direct debit. 0

Billybobblue added 18:12 - Jun 24

Didn't want to read the full article Debsyangel? Says season ticket holders will know their options in early July! 0

midlandblue54 added 18:18 - Jun 24

What about away tickets at Bristol Rovers ? 0

