Town Spend Â£325,262 on Agents' Fees

Wednesday, 24th Jun 2020 18:53

Town spent Â£325,262 on agentsâ€™ fees between February 1st 2019 and January 31st this year, well down on the Â£790,210 paid out during the previous season.

However, of the other clubs in League One, only Sunderland (Â£1,346,373) and Coventry (Â£353,632) spent more on what are now officially known as intermediaries. In total clubs in the third tier paid out Â£3,921,805.

The Â£325,262 covers 15 transactions, permanent signings and new contracts for players already at the club. No loan fees are listed for loan additions Luke Garbutt, Will Norris and Josh Earl.

During the period covered the Blues spent money on only one player, right-back Kane Vincent-Young who signed from Colchester United for Â£500,000.

This year's figure is significantly down on the Blues' spending in 2018/19 when Â£790,210 was paid out to intermediaries. A year prior to that Town spent Â£241,969.

The FA has been required to publish clubs' spending on intermediaries by FIFA regulations since April 2015.





Photo: TWTD