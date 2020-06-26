Released Blue Roberts Could Return to Gills

Friday, 26th Jun 2020 09:49 Gillingham boss Steve Evans says he’d like released Blues forward Jordan Roberts to rejoin the Gills ahead of the 2020/21 season. Roberts spent the second half of 2019/20 on loan at the Priestfield Stadium making 10 starts and scoring two goals, both in a 2-2 draw at Rochdale. The 26-year-old, who joined Town on a free from Crawley in the summer of 2018, was told he would be leaving the Blues last month with his contract up at the end of this month. Evans says he would be keen to bring Roberts and two-times former Town loanee Jordan Graham, who was also on loan at Gillingham from January, back to his club on a permanent basis but a playing budget is yet to be confirmed with the start date for the new season currently unclear. "I think sometimes it is about affordability," Evans told Kent Online. "We got significant help from Ipswich Town and Wolves to take those lads [on loan] but I have spoken to them both and they loved every minute of it. "My chats with them will continue over the next week or so. They are certainly players we would absolutely welcome working with again, for sure.” He added: ”Those lads know what it is about. I can have a chat with them on the phone and they know what I am like and where I am coming from. "They will have opportunities to pick from a selection of clubs. We are never going to be at the front of it for finances but we should probably be at the front of it when it comes to football, for a lot of reasons.” In his two seasons with Town, Roberts made 10 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three Leasing.com Trophy goals. The Watford-born wideman or striker, who spent time on loan at Lincoln in 2018/19, played just a minute of League One football for Town during 2019/20. Meanwhile, former Blues loanee Jack Colback, 30, has been released by Newcastle United. The midfielder had two spells at Portman Road in the 2009/10 and 2010/11 seasons, making 46 starts and eight sub appearances, scoring five times. Also among those released by the Magpies is left-back Jamie Sperry, 24, who was linked with the Blues and Luton in January when Town boss Paul Lambert played down any interest.

