Lambert: This Will Change the Face of the Game
Friday, 26th Jun 2020 11:41
Blues boss Paul Lambert believes the crisis in football created by the coronavirus pandemic will lead to change which will be beneficial the game longer term.
Lambert says it’s been a tough situation to deal with as a manager given all the uncertainty with no date yet set for the start of the 2020/21 season.
“The health and safety of people is obviously the most important thing through all of this,” Lambert told the club site.
“From a job point of view though, it’s been as hard a challenge as I’ve had as a manager for different reasons.
“There are a lot of questions out there and not many answers. We are continuously in the unknown. You can’t plan for anything and it’s been as frustrating as hell.
“Going forward, I think this will change the face of the game though. It could actually prove to be beneficial for football long term. It might bring everyone together.
“Clubs won’t have the money to go and spend this and that either, and you’ll find that youngsters will get a chance. Supporters will be fine with that. I’ll be fine with that.
“We have got a good group of youngsters coming through here and we will look to develop them into first-team players over time.”
