Lambert: This Will Change the Face of the Game

Friday, 26th Jun 2020 11:41 Blues boss Paul Lambert believes the crisis in football created by the coronavirus pandemic will lead to change which will be beneficial the game longer term. Lambert says it’s been a tough situation to deal with as a manager given all the uncertainty with no date yet set for the start of the 2020/21 season. “The health and safety of people is obviously the most important thing through all of this,” Lambert told the club site. “From a job point of view though, it’s been as hard a challenge as I’ve had as a manager for different reasons. “There are a lot of questions out there and not many answers. We are continuously in the unknown. You can’t plan for anything and it’s been as frustrating as hell. “Going forward, I think this will change the face of the game though. It could actually prove to be beneficial for football long term. It might bring everyone together. “Clubs won’t have the money to go and spend this and that either, and you’ll find that youngsters will get a chance. Supporters will be fine with that. I’ll be fine with that. “We have got a good group of youngsters coming through here and we will look to develop them into first-team players over time.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Skip73 added 11:50 - Jun 26

I don't think it'll make the slightest difference. We'll still be seeing the likes of Man Utd wasting millions on crap players while the rest of the leagues have nothing. 0

Bloots added 11:52 - Jun 26

Lambert out. -1

pointofblue added 11:54 - Jun 26

Let me help you plan, Paul - due in no small part due to your incompetence and ineptitude we will be in League One next season. -1

CokeIsKey added 11:56 - Jun 26

It’s an absolute shambles that this man is even taking to the press as Ipswich town’s manager. I don’t care if he painted the training ground walls blue. He’s grossly incompetent. -1

Suffolkboy added 12:05 - Jun 26

Sensible commentary met with the usual vicissitudes ; the emotional reactions ought to have mellowed by now !

Might we hope these rancorous attitudes will dissipate ahead of whatever next season brings ; or is our Club to be blighted by ‘non- supporters ‘ who seemingly have the answer to every ill at their fingertips ,and without hindrance or let ?

The truest of ITFC support will continue with positive best wishes ,always interested in detail and possibilities for improvement !

COYB 0

Pencilpete added 12:07 - Jun 26

So things will be different, no money to spend, free transfers, loans relying on youth .....



Doesn't sound that different to me, it sounds exactly the same as the last 7 or 8 years to me ??? 0

noel added 12:28 - Jun 26

We are constantly hearing about the great youngsters we have at this club. we have been hearing this for the last 20 years. With very few exceptions, this has proved false. It is a fairy tale to give false hope to long suffering supporters. Our scouting is crap, our recruitment is worse, and our youth system is not providing the goods. We need drastic changes at all levels. 0

northernblues added 12:37 - Jun 26

Let Suffolkboy and piercing blue remain deluded, this virus however bad has formed a smokescreen to Lamberts poor time at the club! 0

positivity added 12:47 - Jun 26

bit unfair noel we've had some great youngsters at the club, the problem has been

1) they haven't had enough chances here

2) or they haven't had a manager to bring them on

3) or they've been sold on the cheap

4) or they've had awful injuries



a team of the likes of supple/kvy/webster/clarke/mings/bish/hourihane/bent/marriott/wickham/rhodes would be competitive (if a bit attack-minded!) 0

martin587 added 13:06 - Jun 26

I’ve been a supporter and season ticket holder for just over 55 years so I’m justified in saying I have seen the best and worst the highs and lows of MY club and believe you me the last 7-10 seasons have been the worst by a long long way.The managers we have had burning this time have been nothing but terrible and it’s not all down to Mr.Evans either.The last two seasons have been a disgrace and I point this to the manager and his team nobody else.Unbelievable decisions throughout the selections have been our downfall and the manager must take ALL the blame.We the supporters have had to endure the failure again and again.Support this last season has been unbelievable for a league one team.

Everybody on this site deserves their say whether it pleases some or not so we don’t need certain posters on here saying we are not true supporters.I can give a lot of you a good run for your money about support.Remember we all love our club and want success. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments