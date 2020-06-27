Henderson Confirms Blues Exit for US University

Saturday, 27th Jun 2020 16:41 Blues youngster Alex Henderson has confirmed he has turned down the offer of a further year with the Town academy to go to university in the US, as TWTD revealed a fortnight ago. The 18-year-old, who made his first and only senior appearance for Town in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Peterborough in December, had been offered the chance to take his Blues scholarship into a third season but instead has opted to start a course at Georgia State University in Atlanta in August. “My parents had some friends whose children had gone across to America and had a great time and that planted the seed in my mind that it could be an option,” the central defender told the Bury Free Press. “At first it was very much going to be a back-up to getting a deal at Ipswich. But as I got further into finding what it’s all about and what the options were it became something I wanted to pursue. “If there had been a professional contract it might have made the decision a bit harder but I don’t think that is to say I would have definitely taken the pro. “Education is something I have always taken quite seriously and is something I wanted to pursue further. “It just so happened that the university option gave me the ability to play football at a good level whilst also getting a good education, so I think that is what sold it to me the most.” The Boxford-born defender, who is yet to decide what he will study but is considering history, isn’t entirely giving up on a career in the game. “The soccer side of things has definitely grown over there and the coach I have been talking to has been sending over some games and it is a very similar quality to some academy games," he added. “If I want to try and get back into being a professional footballer I won’t have missed out on four years of being at Ipswich.” Henderson, who joined Town as an U11, had praise for the staff at Playford Road: “They have been great as they have for the eight years I’ve been there. “Even when I decided that was the option I wanted to take they have been supportive and helping me through the entire process.”

Photo: TWTD



Chrisd added 16:47 - Jun 27

Good luck to the lad, it's too good an opportunity not to take. 0

Bergholt_Blue added 17:16 - Jun 27

Good luck to him but is it any better then staying at itfc? 0

Northstandveteran added 17:58 - Jun 27

Yes 0

