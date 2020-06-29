EFL to Discuss September Start for 2020/21
Monday, 29th Jun 2020 17:53
The 2020/21 League One season could start on September 12th, according to Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell. The EFL and its clubs are set to meet this week to discuss a date for the beginning of the new campaign and whether any fans would be able to attend matches.
No date has yet been agreed but a September start has previously been mentioned, although a number of League One and Two clubs are believed to want to wait until such time as crowds are able to attend en masse, which may not be until the new year.
“We’re working on the basis that it could be mid-September,” Caldwell told the Shropshire Star.
“The last we were told it could be the last week in August or mid-September – there’s an international break the week of September 5th so we’re hearing through the grapevine, without anything official, that it could potentially be September 12th.
“We’re trying to base it on that until anything is confirmed, but it’s what we’ve heard from a few places.”
Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett has said that the Saddlers are also working on the assumption that the season will start in the second week of September.
The EFL is holding their regular board meeting on Wednesday with a conference call involving League One clubs set for Thursday.
The meetings will discuss the start date and whether some fans could attend at that stage rather than games being played behind closed doors, as well as other issues such as transfer window dates.
“However, if I were to hazard a guess I would think many clubs would favour mid-September with half crowds.
“This of course remains subject to Covid-19 subsiding further. Everybody will need to abide by the rules for their own, family and friends wellbeing.”
Meanwhile, AFC Wimbledon have taken up a one-year option to keep former Town youngster Shane McLoughlin, 23, who joined them from the Blues in January 2019.
