Woolfenden: This is a Massive Club, It Shouldn't Be Where It Is
Wednesday, 1st Jul 2020 14:17
Central defender Luke Woolfenden says his main focus is on getting the Blues back into the Championship having signed a new four-year deal at Town.
The 21-year-old put pen to paper on a new contract earlier today which runs to the summer of 2024 with the club having an option to keep him for a further year.
“Obviously I’m delighted to sign a new deal but for me, it’s about progressing here and getting this club back in the Championship,” Woolfy told the official website.
“We have to finish what we started. That’s got to be the aim. There will be an extra desire in the squad to put it right. This is a massive club. It shouldn’t be where it is but we have to get on with it.
“We owe the supporters that. We had 20,000 in the stadium every week and things were going well but then we fell away after January and where we finished just isn’t good enough.
“I don’t know why we fell away. We drew too many games, dropped points - especially at home. We didn’t take our chances in matches and then conceded and the confidence started to go. We can’t let that happen again next season.”
As yet it’s unclear when the Blues will get back to action with Woolfenden ideally hoping fans will be present when 2020/21 does get under way.
“I’ve watched some of the games on TV and it’s nowhere near the same with no supporters there. Imagine playing at Wembley in the play-offs like they did the other day with the stadium empty,” he added.
“If we have to play behind closed doors, you get on with it but I really hope supporters are back when we start. It won’t be so strange for me because I was playing U23s football 18 months ago but for the senior lads, it will be very different.
“I’m just desperate to get back playing again. I’ve even been texting my mates from school to see if they want a kickabout!”
Reflecting on 2019/20, in which he established himself as a regular having been on loan at Swindon the previous season, he said: “I did come back last summer not really knowing what was happening and where I might be playing.
“I got in the team though and I’ve moved on from there. Now I’ve got it in my head that I want to be first-choice centre-back and play every week. That’s what I’m aiming for.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]