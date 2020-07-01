Woolfenden: This is a Massive Club, It Shouldn't Be Where It Is

Wednesday, 1st Jul 2020 14:17 Central defender Luke Woolfenden says his main focus is on getting the Blues back into the Championship having signed a new four-year deal at Town. The 21-year-old put pen to paper on a new contract earlier today which runs to the summer of 2024 with the club having an option to keep him for a further year. “Obviously I’m delighted to sign a new deal but for me, it’s about progressing here and getting this club back in the Championship,” Woolfy told the official website. “We have to finish what we started. That’s got to be the aim. There will be an extra desire in the squad to put it right. This is a massive club. It shouldn’t be where it is but we have to get on with it. “We owe the supporters that. We had 20,000 in the stadium every week and things were going well but then we fell away after January and where we finished just isn’t good enough. “I don’t know why we fell away. We drew too many games, dropped points - especially at home. We didn’t take our chances in matches and then conceded and the confidence started to go. We can’t let that happen again next season.” As yet it’s unclear when the Blues will get back to action with Woolfenden ideally hoping fans will be present when 2020/21 does get under way. “I’ve watched some of the games on TV and it’s nowhere near the same with no supporters there. Imagine playing at Wembley in the play-offs like they did the other day with the stadium empty,” he added. “If we have to play behind closed doors, you get on with it but I really hope supporters are back when we start. It won’t be so strange for me because I was playing U23s football 18 months ago but for the senior lads, it will be very different. “I’m just desperate to get back playing again. I’ve even been texting my mates from school to see if they want a kickabout!” Reflecting on 2019/20, in which he established himself as a regular having been on loan at Swindon the previous season, he said: “I did come back last summer not really knowing what was happening and where I might be playing. “I got in the team though and I’ve moved on from there. Now I’ve got it in my head that I want to be first-choice centre-back and play every week. That’s what I’m aiming for.”

BlueandTruesince82 added 14:35 - Jul 1

Top defender in the making.... really great to hear all the right noises that point to him being here at least another year, if we get promoted maybe longer 2

beornioblue added 14:36 - Jul 1

Good on you Woolfy and an honest assessment of the fall away from January. Build the defence around him as he is key 1

Len_Brennan added 14:37 - Jul 1

First choice, right sided centre back, with no rotation policy, would be great. 0

