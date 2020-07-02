Sunderland and Oxford Linked With Edwards

Thursday, 2nd Jul 2020 17:22 Sunderland and Oxford United are reportedly keen on Blues winger Gwion Edwards. According to Football Insider, the Black Cats and the Uâ€™s are both keeping tabs on the Welshman. Town recently exercised the one-year option on the deal the 27-year-old signed when he joined from Peterborough in the summer of 2018, contracting him to the Blues until next summer. Like Town, Sunderland will definitely be facing another campaign in League One once 2020/21 starts while Oxford face Portsmouth in the play-off semi-finals as they target the Championship.

Suffolkboy added 17:32 - Jul 2

Interesting others see a potential and strengths which have seldom consistently materialised here : hasnâ€™t impressed us ,and at times appeared rather out of place or short on positional nous .

Maybe with more football under his belt at ITFC heâ€™d become a shoe in ,but wouldnâ€™t be a real miss right now if decent money came along .

CokeIsKey added 17:38 - Jul 2

You just know heâ€™d have a 15 goal season if he went to one of these clubs. I wouldnâ€™t necessarily be against this transfer if it means we can buy a new left back. 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:48 - Jul 2

1st 6 months he was our best player but fell away still useful tho 2

Cloddyseedbed added 18:07 - Jul 2

Hasn't got the winning mentality and comes across as can't be arsed. Let him go and replace with a player who has the same skill or better who gives 100%.

