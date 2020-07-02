Sunderland and Oxford Linked With Edwards
Thursday, 2nd Jul 2020 17:22
Sunderland and Oxford United are reportedly keen on Blues winger Gwion Edwards.
According to Football Insider, the Black Cats and the Uâ€™s are both keeping tabs on the Welshman.
Town recently exercised the one-year option on the deal the 27-year-old signed when he joined from Peterborough in the summer of 2018, contracting him to the Blues until next summer.
Like Town, Sunderland will definitely be facing another campaign in League One once 2020/21 starts while Oxford face Portsmouth in the play-off semi-finals as they target the Championship.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattieâ€™s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]