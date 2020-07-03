Blues Again Linked With Ex-Northampton Keeper Cornell

Friday, 3rd Jul 2020 11:53 Town are again being linked with goalkeeper David Cornell, who is now a free agent with his contract at Northampton up following the Cobblers' successful League Two play-off campaign. Derby County and Birmingham City are also reported to be keen on the 29-year-old. Cornell was initially mentioned in connection with the Blues in December and again in January. Middlesbrough, Preston North End and Blackburn were said to be interested in those earlier reports. Now, according to Football Insider, the Rams and Birmingham have joined Town in showing interest in Cornell, who was among Northampton's star performers during their League Two promotion campaign, although he was left on the bench for their play-off games with his end-of-season exit having been on the cards for some time. Born in Waunarlwydd in Wales, Cornell started his career at Swansea during which time he had spells on loan at Port Talbot, Hereford, St Mirren and Portsmouth before moving on to Oldham in the summer of July 2015 having made only one League Cup appearance for the Swans. In June 2016 he joined Northampton and went on to make 107 starts and one sub appearance while at Sixfields. Cornell, who is 5ft 11in tall, was reportedly close to a first Wales call-up last season having won caps at U17, U19 and U21 levels. Town will be looking for another senior goalkeeper ahead of 2020/21 with loanee Will Norris having departed at the end of the season and given the current financial situation the free transfer market appears the most likely source of any summer additions. Tomas Holy, 28, is currently the only experienced keeper with Adam Przybek, 20, who signed from West Brom last summer, having made one Leasing.com Trophy appearance and Harry Wright, 21, yet to make his first-team bow. Meanwhile, Northampton have released former Town winger Paul Anderson. The 31-year-old rejoined the Cobblers in October was a late sub in their play-off final victory over Exeter last week.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MattinLondon added 12:18 - Jul 3

Quite short for a keeper. 0

ChrisFelix added 12:36 - Jul 3

With Holy as our no1 i cant see whats wrong with the young Welsh lad as back up. Last season the bringing in of Norris i felt unsettled this key position 0

Wallingford_Boy added 12:36 - Jul 3

Seems odd Harry Wright has not yet been involved with the first team and looks 3rd choice, soon to be 4th choice. Is that he is just not good enough? Is it similar to Andre Dozzell? Desperate for him to make it and had it not been for his father, would have been released by now. 0

positivity added 12:39 - Jul 3

this won't happen if the championship clubs are involved; this salary cap will make any such transfers impossible. 0

Campag_Velocet added 12:41 - Jul 3

MattInLondon - He's the same height as Paul Cooper. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments