Friday, 3rd Jul 2020 12:14 Town’s Planet Blue shop reopened this morning having been closed for more than 100 days with new safety measures having been put in place. Re-opening TODAY | So it’s been over 100 days since we closed but we’re back today from 10am. We’re so happy to be able to welcome you all safely. pic.twitter.com/D8yD4OdPnr— ITFCShop.com (@ITFC_PlanetBlue) July 3, 2020 We are limiting the number of customers in store. You may therefore be asked to wait outside until we can allow you entry. Once inside the store, you will notice guidance markings on the floor, spaces safely at 2m apart. pic.twitter.com/9WWIntU59O— ITFCShop.com (@ITFC_PlanetBlue) July 3, 2020 We have installed protective screens on all our till locations. Hand sanitiser is also made available at each till point. If you are returning products, you will be asked to hold your receipt or the item barcode up to the screen. pic.twitter.com/oY6kdDZ49r— ITFCShop.com (@ITFC_PlanetBlue) July 3, 2020 All active tills have a box marked on the floor. Please stand here to be served. There is also a marked area of flooring which should not be stood within - this allows people to move around/exit the store safely. pic.twitter.com/04V9ZoXRhc— ITFCShop.com (@ITFC_PlanetBlue) July 3, 2020 We would ask the following too;



✅ card transactions only

✅ shop solo where possible

✖️do not touch unless looking to purchase

✖️do not try clothing on in-store— ITFCShop.com (@ITFC_PlanetBlue) July 3, 2020 We would remind you that at this time;



✖️ we cannot issue any ticketing refunds in-store

✖️ we cannot renew season tickets in-store

✖️ we cannot personalise any shirts at this stage (due to changing stock for new season kits)— ITFCShop.com (@ITFC_PlanetBlue) July 3, 2020 We should point out, we’ve very slightly adjusted our opening hours to 10:00am - 4:00pm, Monday - Saturday. This will allow our stock deliveries and replenishment to take place safely outside of these hours. #itfc— ITFCShop.com (@ITFC_PlanetBlue) July 3, 2020

