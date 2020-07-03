Win a Beattie Book

Friday, 3rd Jul 2020 13:59

Author Rob Finch is giving TWTD readers another chance to win a copy of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story, his 2006 biography of the Blues legend.

Rob recently reprinted a small number of copies of the book after receiving requests from Town fans.

Former Town and England centre-half Beattie died in September 2018, aged 64.

To win the book, answer the following question in an email sent to competition@twtd.co.uk arriving before midnight next Wednesday. The winner will be selected at random from the correct answers. Who did the Blues face in Beat’s debut in August 1972?

Rob still has a few of copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story for sale which can ordered directly from him for £9.99 by emailing robfinch180@gmail.com and paying through Paypal.









Photo: Action Images