Ex-Blue Murphy Set to Return to Hometown Club
Saturday, 4th Jul 2020 13:11
Former Blues striker Daryl Murphy is set to return to his hometown club Waterford, ending his 15-year career in England and Scotland.
The 37-year-old is a free agent having left Bolton Wanderers, who he joined in September last year, following their relegation after League One was brought to an early end.
A return home comes as little surprise with his family having moved back to Waterford a number of years ago.
TWTD understands that Town were given the chance to re-sign Murphy for what would have been a fifth spell last summer - he had previously been on loan on three occasions prior to his three-year permanent spell between 2013 and 2016 - but manager Paul Lambert opted against the reunion.
Eventually, former loanee Will Keane was added to the squad on a one-year deal plus a one-year option the Blues ultimately didn’t exercise in May.
Former Republic of Ireland international Murphy, who netted 27 times for Town in the 2014/15 play-off season, was with Waterford when went on trial with the Blues and Sunderland in 2004/05, the striker deciding to join the Black Cats the following summer.
In addition to his spells with the Blues, the Wearsiders and Trotters, Murphy also spent time with Sheffield Wednesday (loan), Celtic, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.
Already at Waterford is former Town keeper Brian Murphy, who also hails from the Munster city.
Photo: TWTD
