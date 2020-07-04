Ex-Blue Murphy Set to Return to Hometown Club

Saturday, 4th Jul 2020 13:11 Former Blues striker Daryl Murphy is set to return to his hometown club Waterford, ending his 15-year career in England and Scotland. The 37-year-old is a free agent having left Bolton Wanderers, who he joined in September last year, following their relegation after League One was brought to an early end. A return home comes as little surprise with his family having moved back to Waterford a number of years ago. TWTD understands that Town were given the chance to re-sign Murphy for what would have been a fifth spell last summer - he had previously been on loan on three occasions prior to his three-year permanent spell between 2013 and 2016 - but manager Paul Lambert opted against the reunion. Eventually, former loanee Will Keane was added to the squad on a one-year deal plus a one-year option the Blues ultimately didn’t exercise in May. Former Republic of Ireland international Murphy, who netted 27 times for Town in the 2014/15 play-off season, was with Waterford when went on trial with the Blues and Sunderland in 2004/05, the striker deciding to join the Black Cats the following summer. In addition to his spells with the Blues, the Wearsiders and Trotters, Murphy also spent time with Sheffield Wednesday (loan), Celtic, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. Already at Waterford is former Town keeper Brian Murphy, who also hails from the Munster city.

Photo: TWTD



rfretwell added 13:36 - Jul 4

Not sure what Murphs recent injury record has been but as it turned out with Keane Murphy could have been the better bet. So good in the air. 1

OwainG1992 added 13:41 - Jul 4

Murph on a 1 year deal last summer would have been a good deal all round.

Suffolkboy added 13:52 - Jul 4

Can only suppose PL and co were looking to possibly construct a unit to last and grow together over more than just one season ; as DM was probably judged to be destined to either retire or return to family in Ireland .

Can’t remember injuries proving a problem in his year helping out at BW ,and certainly had the bulk, physicality and knowledge of the game to still do a good job .

Wish him well for the future !

algarvefan added 14:23 - Jul 4

A good player for us in his time, such a shame Burley couldn't get him earlier in his career when he went to Sunderland I believe. We need a strong target man still, he would have been a better bet last season than Keane.

All the best Daryl for the future.

