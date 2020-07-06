Blues Linked With Sunderland Striker

Monday, 6th Jul 2020 12:40 Town are reported to be eyeing a summer move for Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke. According to Football Insider, the Black Cats could look to sell the 27-year-old in order to bring in cash to strengthen. Wyke, who scored six goals in 23 starts and seven sub appearances in 2019/20, joined the Wearsiders from Bradford in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £600,000 rising to £1 million. The 6ft 2in tall frontman started his career with hometown club Middlesbrough and spent time on loan with Kettering, Hartlepool (twice) and AFC Wimbledon before joining Carlisle permanently in 2015. After two years at Brunton Park Wyke moved on to the Bantams. Town appear certain to be looking to add a big striker to their ranks ahead of 2020/21 with Will Keane having been released earlier in the summer. However, even if there is something in the claims of Town interest in Wyke, whether they would be able to afford the sort of fee Sunderland are likely to want is questionable given the financial situation created by the coronavirus crisis. Elsewhere, former boss Mick McCarthy has been linked with the manager's job at Bristol City which is vacant following Lee Johnson's sacking at the weekend. McCarthy, 61, who left his role as Republic of Ireland boss earlier in the summer, is said to be keen on the position.

Hipsterectomy added 12:42 - Jul 6

He's rubbish and Sunderland fans are desperate that he leaves.



2/2 for us. 0

Pencilpete added 12:52 - Jul 6

6 goals in 30 Appearances - doesn't inspire me we already have enough strikers who can't score goals ....... 0

Umros added 13:07 - Jul 6

I read the first paragraph then stopped as they are looking for cash.... 0

peterleeblue added 13:09 - Jul 6

Indeed he is not very good. -1

mojo added 13:32 - Jul 6

If MM does get the job, I wonder if he will tempt Skusey back with a coaching role? Would seem like a good fit for him. 0

MaySixth added 13:34 - Jul 6

Avoid. 0

