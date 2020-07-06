Blues Linked With Sunderland Striker
Monday, 6th Jul 2020 12:40
Town are reported to be eyeing a summer move for Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke.
According to Football Insider, the Black Cats could look to sell the 27-year-old in order to bring in cash to strengthen.
Wyke, who scored six goals in 23 starts and seven sub appearances in 2019/20, joined the Wearsiders from Bradford in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £600,000 rising to £1 million.
The 6ft 2in tall frontman started his career with hometown club Middlesbrough and spent time on loan with Kettering, Hartlepool (twice) and AFC Wimbledon before joining Carlisle permanently in 2015. After two years at Brunton Park Wyke moved on to the Bantams.
Town appear certain to be looking to add a big striker to their ranks ahead of 2020/21 with Will Keane having been released earlier in the summer.
However, even if there is something in the claims of Town interest in Wyke, whether they would be able to afford the sort of fee Sunderland are likely to want is questionable given the financial situation created by the coronavirus crisis.
Elsewhere, former boss Mick McCarthy has been linked with the manager's job at Bristol City which is vacant following Lee Johnson's sacking at the weekend.
McCarthy, 61, who left his role as Republic of Ireland boss earlier in the summer, is said to be keen on the position.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]