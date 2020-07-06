Town Among Clubs Linked With Young Portuguese Keeper
Monday, 6th Jul 2020 12:59
Town, Reading and Charlton have all been linked with young Portuguese keeper Gonçalo Tabuaço.
According to Portuguese newspaper Record, the 19-year-old, capped at U17 and U18 levels, could move to English football this summer with the Blues, Royals and Addicks all said to be interested as well as clubs in his home country.
Tabuaço, claimed to be the best keeper in his age group in Portugal, played for the U23s sides of Portimonense and Beira-Mar last season having started his youth career at Porto before moving on to Paços de Ferreira and Vitória de Guimarães.
It’s reported Tabuaço's contract at the latter included a €10 million termination clause and that he impressed on trial at Leicester three years ago before a potential deal broke down.
It would be a surprise if the Blues were to look to sign another young goalkeeper without any first team experience with Harry Wright, 21, and Adam Przybek, 20, already at the club and at similar stages of their careers.
