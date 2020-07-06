Blues Exercise Option on Holy Contract
Monday, 6th Jul 2020 13:26
Town have acted early to exercise the option on keeper Tomas Holy’s contract.
The 28-year-old, who joined the Blues last summer after leaving Gillingham, was moving into the final year of his terms having signed a two-year deal with an option for an additional season.
The Czech made 25 starts for Town in his first season at Portman Road, sharing the number one spot with now-departed loanee Will Norris.
Photo: TWTD
