Blues Exercise Option on Holy Contract

Monday, 6th Jul 2020 13:26 Town have acted early to exercise the option on keeper Tomas Holy’s contract. The 28-year-old, who joined the Blues last summer after leaving Gillingham, was moving into the final year of his terms having signed a two-year deal with an option for an additional season. The Czech made 25 starts for Town in his first season at Portman Road, sharing the number one spot with now-departed loanee Will Norris.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments