Blues Exercise Option on Holy Contract
Monday, 6th Jul 2020 13:26

Town have acted early to exercise the option on keeper Tomas Holy’s contract.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Blues last summer after leaving Gillingham, was moving into the final year of his terms having signed a two-year deal with an option for an additional season.

The Czech made 25 starts for Town in his first season at Portman Road, sharing the number one spot with now-departed loanee Will Norris.


