Town Take Up Option on Nolan's Contract

Monday, 6th Jul 2020 14:41 Town have taken up the one-year option on midfielder Jon Nolan’s contract. Like keeper Tomas Holy, the 28-year-old, who joined the Blues in the summer of 2018 from Shrewsbury, was moving into the final season of his terms having signed a three-year deal with an option for an additional season. He is now tied to Town until the summer of 2022. Liverpool-born Nolan has made 44 starts and nine sub appearances for the Blues, scoring five times.

Photo: TWTD



Suffolkboy added 14:49 - Jul 6

Not at all sure he’s as totally committed as he ought to be professionally : has looked lightweight on the pitch and lacking desire and energy , doesn’t look at all like a goal scoring mid- fielder .

Maybe we need him signed up to develop sale options ?

heathen66 added 14:49 - Jul 6

Not entirely convinced we have seen the best of Nolan, especially after speaking to a Shrewsbury ST Holder. I am also unsure that we have a position for his style of play. However 5 goals from 44 starts could be deemed as prolific in our current midfield.

I wish hi all the best, however I do fear for his ability to fit into an ever changing Starting XI and ever changing tactics.

When we play 4 at the back and a static holding midfielder just in front, it does expose and isolate the midfield and strikers.

I think he is a more than capable player, but unfortunately not in the system we play (whatever that may be, as I am unsure PL knows either).

Anyway Good Luck Jon, hope the next year goes well for you !!! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 14:49 - Jul 6

average ,hot and cold player IMO. But we have to be realistic about things ,we are not going to attract too many players from higher levels now. 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:09 - Jul 6

If an offer came in I'd consider it useful on his day but hasn't hit his stride here. .....like so many others 0

Linkboy13 added 15:12 - Jul 6

Who in our midfield actually impressed, correct nobody. Huws and Bishop are never going to be fully fit again, we keep hearing Dozzells a player of potential when our we going to see it, Skuse has been a great servant to the club but is now past his best. Alan Judge who always gives one hundred percent with not much effect has not been the same player since being linked with QPR . So Nolan is probably the best of a very poor bunch give him another year. 0

