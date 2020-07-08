Town Announce Season Ticket Refund Options

Wednesday, 8th Jul 2020 11:00 Owner Marcus Evans has announced a variety of reimbursement options for season ticket holders for the home matches which failed to take place at the end of the 2019/20 season, including full refunds staged over the course of the new campaign, credits for future tickets and vouchers. The Blues still had five Portman Road fixtures left to play when the campaign was suspended on March 13th before ultimately being brought to a premature end. Town are keen for fans to leave their cash in the club with the Blues facing a multi-million loss of revenue since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Evans has written to season ticket holders outlining the situation the club finds itself in and the refund options. Dear supporter As you will be aware our 2019/20 season ended eight games early, with five of those games to have been played at Portman Road.

The club has been working on a make-good plan for all those who had season tickets, or had bought match tickets for those games missed. We have recently released details of what is available to those who purchased individual match tickets and below you will find what we hope you will see as an extensive range of compensation options for season ticket holders. Whichever option you decide, I’d like to thank you for your support over the past season. Relegation from the Championship was hard to take and the 2019/20 season ended in disappointment after starting so brightly but there is no doubt that the year ahead presents the biggest challenge of my time as owner at this fantastic football club. Covid-19 has affected each and every one of us. The health and safety of all will always be the primary focus but we are also just beginning to see the economic fallout from the pandemic and football will certainly not be immune from that. Wigan have just gone into administration and I fear there will be more clubs to follow. We have been hit harder than most in League One but I will continue to provide the financial stability to maintain the club’s competitiveness as much as possible, though as always much will depend on the continuing support of our great fanbase.



Many of you will have seen the figures in the local media of the ‘£10 million black hole’ that we face if next season is played behind closed doors. It’s a worst case scenario - and the indications are that fans will be phased back into stadiums at some stage - but that worst case scenario is what we have to be prepared for. We are in unprecedented times and no one really knows a timescale for getting back to normality so that makes it so difficult to plan but it’s my job as owner to make sure Ipswich Town can go forward on a stable footing. We will need to add to what is already a very competitive squad to give us the best chance of achieving promotion; we need to continue to invest in the future and we have done that recently with new long-term contracts for Luke Woolfenden and Armando Dobra; we need to continue to fund the academy so that conveyor belt of homegrown players functions. That funding will have to increase if the grants from the Premier League are cut or reduced. It’s a balancing act though because aside from the season ticket renewal income we’ve had through direct debits and one-off payments, we have had no significant income coming into the club since our season was put on hold in March. With that in mind and the uncertainty ahead, we are hoping that many of you will take up one of the attractive non-cash refund plans available in the list of compensation options.

Where you decide to take a cash refund we have set the refund payments over a length of time to ‘spread the load’ and I hope supporters can understand the reasoning behind that. To the many of you who have renewed your season ticket for next year, I’d like to say thank you. To those who would prefer to wait until football and perhaps life becomes a little clearer, thank you too for your support. I hope we will see you all back at Portman Road sometime soon. These are challenging times for everyone. Stay safe. Compensation Options The options available to 2019/20 season ticket holders and how compensation can be claimed are listed below. For season ticket holders who have renewed for 2020/21 using the direct debit scheme, please choose from the following options. a) Donate the money to the club for use in the academy or ITFC Community Trust. As a thank-you to those taking up this option, the club will issue you with ‘cash’ vouchers for use at the stadium to the value of 50 per cent of your donation value. So if for example your donation value is £100, we will issue you with £50 in vouchers. b) A pro rata credit to the value of six league matches (rather than five) will be added to your online account to be used towards match tickets, memberships and events for 2020/21. c) ‘Cash’ vouchers for use at the Planet Blue store, at the stadium for food and beverages, for tickets at the matchday ticket office and for matchday hospitality. The club will add 25 per cent on top of the refund value of the five missed games so for anyone entitled to - for example a £100 refund - will instead be issued with £125 in vouchers. d) A refund for the cancelled five games repayable across your remaining direct debit payments for 2020/21 in equal instalments. e) A 50/50 option. Donate 50 per cent of the refund to the club for use in the academy or ITFC Community Trust. You will also receive a 50 per cent cash refund repayable across your remaining direct debit payments for 2020/21 in equal instalments. As a thank-you to those taking up this option, the club will issue you with ‘cash’ vouchers for use at the stadium to the value of 25 per cent of your donation value. So if for example your donation value is £100, we will issue you with £25 in vouchers. For season ticket holders who have already paid in full for a 2020/21 season ticket, please choose from the following options. Donate the money to the club for use in the academy or ITFC Community Trust. As a thank-you to those taking up this option, the club will issue you with ‘cash’ vouchers for use at the stadium to the value of 50 per cent of your donation value. So if for example your donation value is £100, we will issue you with £50 in vouchers. b) A pro rata credit to the value of six league matches (rather than five) will be added to your online account to be used towards match tickets, memberships and events for 2020/21. c) ‘Cash’ vouchers for use at the Planet Blue store, at the stadium for food and beverages, for tickets at the matchday ticket office and for matchday hospitality. The Club will add 25 per cent on top of the refund value of the five missed games so for anyone entitled to - for example a £100 refund - will instead be issued with £125 in vouchers.



d) A refund for the cancelled five games repayable in equal instalments on 1st September 2020, 1st January 2021 and 1st May 2021. e) A 50/50 option. Donate 50 per cent of the refund to the club for use in the academy or ITFC Community Trust. You will also receive a 50 per cent cash refund repayable in equal instalments on 1st September 2020, 1st January 2021 and 1st May 2021. As a thank-you to those taking up this option, the club will issue you with ‘cash’ vouchers for use at the stadium to the value of 25 per cent of your donation value. So if for example your donation value is £100, we will issue you with £25 in vouchers. For season ticket holders who have not renewed for 2020/21 so far, please choose from one of the following options. Donate the money to the club for use in the academy or ITFC Community Trust. As a thank-you to those taking up this option, the club will issue you with ‘cash’ vouchers for use at the stadium to the value of 50 per cent of your donation value. So if for example your donation value is £100, we will issue you with £50 in vouchers. b) A pro rata credit to the value of six league matches (rather than five) will be added to your online account to be used towards match tickets, memberships and events or towards a season ticket for 2020/21 should you wish to proceed with a purchase when our campaign commences. c) ‘Cash’ vouchers for use at the Planet Blue store, at the stadium for food and beverages, for tickets at the matchday ticket office and for matchday hospitality. The club will add 25 per cent on top of the refund value of the five missed games so for anyone entitled to - for example a £100 refund - will instead be issued with £125 in vouchers. d) A refund for the cancelled five games repayable in equal instalments on 1st September 2020, 1st January 2021 and 1st May 2021. e) A 50/50 option. Donate 50 per cent of the refund to the club for use in the academy or ITFC Community Trust. You will also receive a 50 per cent cash refund repayable in equal instalments on 1st September 2020, 1st January 2021 and 1st May 2021. As a thank-you to those taking up this option, the club will issue you with ‘cash’ vouchers for use at the stadium to the value of 25 per cent of your donation value. So if for example your donation value is £100, we will issue you with £25 in vouchers. Fans are asked to notify the club of their chosen compensation option by 5pm on Wednesday 22nd July. If the club has not received notification by then, option A will apply. Please note that ‘cash’ vouchers can only be used in person at Planet Blue and the stadium and will be valid for the duration of the 2020/21 season. All seasonal commercial clients will be contacted directly by the club in due course outlining the compensation options available. The club will be emailing all 2019/20 season ticket holders that are on the database, which is more than 90 per cent. How to Claim Your Compensation The club now has a new ticketing partner, SeatGeek, who are a global ticketing platform. The new ticketing website can be found at https://tickets.itfc.co.uk and has been set up - while no matches are on sale - to only show the compensation options available to those 2019/20 season ticket holders who missed out on the last five home games of the campaign. Before selecting your preferred compensation option, you must create a new password to be able to login. Your old password will not be valid on the new system. The following is a step by step guide to changing your password and login before selecting your compensation option Click on https://tickets.itfc.co.uk * Click 'SIGN IN'

* Enter your SUPPORTER ID (also referred to as customer number)

* Click 'RESET PASSWORD'

* An email will be sent to your registered email address. Click 'CREATE/RESET PASSWORD' within the email

* Enter and verify your new password

* Sign into the site using Supporter ID and newly created password Please note that you will need to complete this reset password process for each season ticket holder. Once you are signed in you will be able to view the compensation offers that are available to you, select your preferred option and follow the screen prompts to complete the process. Please note that this needs to be completed for each individual season ticket holder separately. If you are struggling to login and have followed the instructions above it may be that the club holds a different email address on the system for you. Please email the ticket office at mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk or phone 03330 050503 and the ticket office staff can update the email address for you.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Wallingford_Boy added 11:12 - Jul 8

Seems very reasonable. Lets just hope ST holders do their bit now to support the club financially. 0

Bergholt_Blue added 11:24 - Jul 8

Can't moan at this well done Itfc

Option B is great for me. You can have the money back that way 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments