Town Launch Sustainable Away Kit

Thursday, 9th Jul 2020 14:15 Town have launched a new pale blue away kit for the 2020/21 season, which they say is their most sustainable ever with recycled waste having gone into the manufacturing process. The kit is made using adidas’s Primeblue technology, featuring Parley Ocean plastic®, which is made from recycled waste intercepted from beaches and coastal communities reaching the oceans. “With our fine county of Suffolk having such an expansive coastline, it’s key that we look to endorse and support the outstanding work which adidas and Parley For The Oceans are carrying out,” Town’s director of retail Lee Hyde, told the official club website. “The global impact that this sustainable manufacturing process could have on the environment is monumental. “Keeping our areas of outstanding beauty clean and waste-free is something we should all strive to achieve.” He added: “Choosing a Primeblue playing kit which is made with Parley Ocean plastic® enables the club to play a very small part in assisting the efforts to clean up our oceans and promote a core focus on sustainability and recycling.”

In September 2018, Town partnered with Grange Community Primary School on a beach clean alongside Sky Ocean Rescue. The new away shirt has a pale blue base colour, covering the shoulders, sleeves and deep ribbed v-neck and sleeve cuffs, and features an all-over graphic, which began life as a hand-painted design. The adidas logo, three stripes, Town badge - the current one rather than the old one used on the home shirt - and Carers Trust logo are in a sharp blue. The shorts and socks, also manufactured from Parley Ocean Plastic®, match the pale blue base colour of the shirt, with sharp blue adidas and club branding, and a white back of short sponsor logo of sponsor, Mortgagemove.co.uk. Town say they have worked with the EFL’s partner to develop a bespoke colour of player name and number licensed font matched to the sharp blue colour of the contrast detailing. Player worn shirts will also feature the ‘Thank You NHS’ back of shirt charity sponsor, also in sharp blue. Town will have two alternative away goalkeeper kits. An all black strip with sharp blue contrast detailing to the v-neck and side panels of the shirt. As with the away shirt, the adidas branding, badge, sponsor logo and player name and numbers will be in the sharp blue contrast colour. The third keeper kit option is an all coral-coloured outfit, with black branding as per the home goalkeeper kit. This option will be available to fans too and is likely to be launched with the away kit on general sale. Fans can pre-order the brand new away kits now at www.itfcshop.com, for immediate delivery as soon as they are received by the club, which is likely to be late August.



Due to the current guidelines around social distancing and the advice given to retail stores, the full pre-order process is online only. Fans are not able to pre-order the new kit from the Planet Blue store which re-opened on Friday 3rd July.

Photos: ITFC



hoppy added 14:18 - Jul 9

It's not the first time we've had a lot of recycled waste on the pitch, to be fair. 7

ScottCandage added 14:22 - Jul 9

I love it! Looks great and helps the environment. 3

BlueandTruesince82 added 14:26 - Jul 9

I like it, it is different. 2

DBaldy added 14:27 - Jul 9

What a load of rubbish...?



I actually quite like it, certainly different to what I was expecting. 2

Ryorry added 14:30 - Jul 9

Love the sustainability and the sponsorship. Less keen on the faint patterning in the background, but overall I'll give it 9 out of 10 :) 1

JaySwitch added 14:31 - Jul 9

Beautiful! 1

uppersirbob added 14:33 - Jul 9

Oh look light blue camouflage design

Just as I have been saying ! 0

LWNR2013 added 14:35 - Jul 9

Best one for decades, should be new home kit. 0

Lightningboy added 14:46 - Jul 9

Very very nice - good work by the design team at adidas on both kits 👌🏻💙



The only thing lacking is the yellow badge - hope we bring that back permanently. 0

Alan_Handsome added 14:57 - Jul 9

charity sponsor on the front. Shout out to teh NHS on the back. Environmentally friendly shirt. We might be crap at football but at least we can say we habe some morals...which is better than being crap at football AND having no morals. 0

MattinLondon added 15:00 - Jul 9

To me, it looks like an experimental Coventry City kit but I can see why some people will like it.



Also means that the club will need a new third kit as well. 0

