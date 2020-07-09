Blues Linked With Bristol Rovers Striker

Thursday, 9th Jul 2020 14:45 Town are reported to be showing interest in Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. According to Bristol Live, the Blues have started making background checks into the 25-year-old, who scored 16 times in League One in the curtailed 2019/20 season. They say that another promotion-targeting League One side are also interested but so far there has been no contact or bids regarding Clarke-Harris. The Leicester-born frontman joined the Gas from Coventry in January 2019 and is contracted until June 2021 with talks regarding new terms having recently resumed. A number of clubs are reported to have watched Clarke-Harris in the first half of 2019/20 but only Charlton showed serious interest which ultimately came to nothing, although the Addicks are said to still be keen. Much-travelled Clarke-Harris, who is 6ft tall, started his career at Coventry where he became their youngest ever player when he made his debut as a sub aged 16 years and 21 days in August 2010. He moved on to Peterborough two years later, then Southend (loan), Bury (loan), Oldham, Rotherham, the MK Dons (loan), Doncaster (loan) and the Sky Blues for a second spell which was initially on loan before becoming permanent. Town are known to be in the market for another striker this summer with Will Keane’s contract not having been renewed at the end of the season. Whether they would be in a position to pay a fee, which Clarke-Harris would certainly command, remains to be seen given the current financial situation. Earlier in the week, the Blues were linked with Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke but sources close to the Black Cats quickly played down the likelihood of the former Bradford man being available.

Photo: Action Images



Suffolkboy added 14:58 - Jul 9

Whether we buy ,or it’s simply a rumour , it’ll be interesting to see the further details if they emerge for they’ll be an indicator of the mindset both at ITFC and throughout the League .

Fees will surely be constrained given the very uncertain circumstances , but there may be bargains as clubs seek to stabilise and shore up their own finances ahead of any 20/21 season .

COYB 0

