TWTD Prediction League and Beattie Book Competition Results

Friday, 10th Jul 2020 11:21 The TWTD Prediction League was as keenly contested as ever in the curtailed 2019/20 season but eventually Thorpedo emerged as the winner for the second successive season by four points. Congrats to the victor, who takes away a £150 in Amazon vouchers having amassed 68 points, ahead of sohamblue in second on 64, who will receive a £100 voucher, with bigsarah third, a further two points behind and earning a £50 voucher. You can see where you finished here. The Prediction League, which is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000, will start again ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, whenever that might be. Meanwhile, the winner of the recent Kevin Beattie book competition, whose entry was selected at random from those that correctly told us that Manchester United were the opponents on the Blues legend’s debut, was Marisa Francini. Author Rob Finch still has a few of copies of The Greatest Footballer England Never Had: The Kevin Beattie Story for sale which can ordered directly from him for £9.99 by emailing robfinch180@gmail.com and paying through Paypal.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments