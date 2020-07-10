O'Neill: Applications in Place for New BAME Coaching Scheme

Friday, 10th Jul 2020 13:22 Lee O’Neill, Town’s general manager of football operations, says the Blues support the Black Lives Matter initiative and have applications in place for the new EFL work placement scheme for BAME coaches recently announced by the Premier League, EFL and PFA. The lack of coaches with a BAME background in the Premier League and EFL has been a major talking point in recent weeks with Town’s former assistant manager Terry Connor and ex-midfielder and academy coach Kieron Dyer both speaking about the issue. Titus Bramble, Carlos Edwards and Jason Dozzell are among the other BAME coaches to have worked at Playford Road in recent seasons. “We’ve always looked at it,” O’Neill told TWTD. “Our BAME policy as a club in conjunction with the EFL and the Premier League has always been adhered to, we follow that process through the club. “We’ve had a number of ex-players, male and female, from different ethnic backgrounds who have been involved with the club at various different times and we’ll continue to do that. “It’s great if we can recruit good, inspiring young black coaches in particular that maybe want an opportunity. It’s something we’ll look at. “There is the scheme that’s coming out with the Premier League which is something the club was already considering before all the movements were happening. The applications are in place for those elements. “And I think from the movements over the last few months it’s definitely made people more aware of trying to improve opportunities for the BAME candidates.” He says the club is supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement: “Yes, we’re trying to look at ways of creating better opportunities for all. "We’re always considering that, but we’re just trying to look at the opportunities that are out there for maybe some access and additional funding that would help with certain elements or generally just getting into schools, looking at how we can recruit better.”

Photo: TWTD



