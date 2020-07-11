iFollow Refund Fans

Saturday, 11th Jul 2020 19:48

iFollow, the online broadcasting platform used by Town and many other EFL clubs, have given subscribers a refund due to the lack of games during the coronavirus crisis.

UK subscribers pay £4.49 a month for live match audio, highlights and behind the scenes video content, with some matches streamed live on video for a further £10.

“With the 2019/20 season now officially concluded – with the exception of play-offs for some teams – we write to update you on your iFollow subscription,” an email sent to subscribers reads.

“Though the service has been available throughout the lockdown period, we fully appreciate that video-on-demand and club content is no substitute for live football.

“To thank you for your patience and custom we will refund you a sum equivalent to the cost of two months’ subscription. This will be processed and back in your account within 28 days.”





Photo: Action Images