Town Announce 2020/21 Squad Numbers

Monday, 13th Jul 2020 10:49 Town have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2020/21 campaign with centre-half Luke Woolfenden handed the number six shirt. Only two players have switched numbers from 2019/20, Woolfenden, who established himself as a regular last season, and Janoi Donacien who moves from two to 12 having been a fringe player during the last campaign. Numbers two and three - the latter worn by loanee Josh Earl last season - currently remain vacant with the Blues yet to make any new additions this summer. Those still at the club that were handed squad numbers at the start of last season but are left off the list this summer are Aaron Drinan (25), Adam Przybek (31), Corrie Ndaba (32), Ben Folami (34), Ben Morris (35), Barry Cotter (37) and Bailey Clements (46). Youngsters still with Town who were given numbers over the course of last season also not handed shirts at this stage are Tommy Hughes (40), Brett McGavin (42), Tyreece Simpson (47), Kai Brown (49), Liam Gibbs (50), Tawanda Chiwera (51) and Tommy Smith (53). The start date for the new season remains unconfirmed, however, September 12th is currently looking likely. Squad Numbers 2020/21

1 Tomas Holy

4 Luke Chambers

5 James Wilson

6 Luke Woolfenden

7 Gwion Edwards

8 Cole Skuse

9 Kayden Jackson

10 James Norwood

11 Jon Nolan

12 Janoi Donacien

13 Harry Wright

14 Jack Lankester

15 Teddy Bishop

16 Tristan Nydam

18 Alan Judge

20 Freddie Sears

21 Flynn Downes

22 Toto Nsiala

23 Andre Dozzell

24 Kane Vincent-Young

26 Idris El Mizouni

30 Myles Kenlock

36 Armando Dobra

44 Emyr Huws Meanwhile, the EFL have announced their name and number designs for the new season. The EFL are continuing their support for the mental health charity Mind with their ‘squiggle’ and logo once again on the back of all EFL shirts. As part of the launch, the EFL and Mind have asked supporters to share stories relating to the names and numbers they wear on their shirts on a matchday using the #haveyourmatesback hashtag on social media.

hampstead_blue added 10:53 - Jul 13

That is a cracking squad. Save chipping some dead wood away, chambers, toto, we should walk the League!!!



Can you spot the error in the sentence?

TrumptonBlue added 10:54 - Jul 13

Luke Garbutt wore 29 last season. 0

PhilTWTD added 11:10 - Jul 13

So he did, my error. Josh Earl wore three. Amended. 1

heathen66 added 11:17 - Jul 13

Interesting there is no number for Adam Pryzbek, but there is for Harry Wright. That would assume there is to be another keeper being signed !!! 0

