League One Season Start Decision Delay
Monday, 13th Jul 2020 17:58
League One clubs will have to wait until the end of next week to discover when the 2020/21 season will get under way.
Two dates are currently under consideration, August 29th and September 12th, although with some clubs believed to prefer to start once fans can return to grounds en masse, which is unlikely to be until the new year. However, the September date currently looks most likely.
It was anticipated that a decision would be made this week but, according to Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry, the EFL has put it back until Friday 24th July.
The EFL is believed to want to play both its cup competitions in 2020/21 despite what would be a shorter season with discussions ongoing with the FA and the Premier League. There is little scope to stretch the campaign into next summer due to Euro 2020 being staged a year late.
"It's incredibly frustrating, but we’ve now been told we won’t hear anything about a start date until July 24th,” Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph.
"The Premier League and the FA are still talking with the EFL about cups and all sorts. It's driving our manager Darren Ferguson up the wall as he can't plan properly for next season.
"It can't start any later than September 12th or we'll never get the fixtures in. If we start on September 12th it will be six months between competitive matches for us.”
Town boss Paul Lambert and general manager of football opertaions Lee O'Neill will similarly be frustrated by the delay in fixing a date for the start of the season.
As things stand, the Blues squad are pencilled in to return to training at Playford Road later this month.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]