League One Season Start Decision Delay

Monday, 13th Jul 2020 17:58 League One clubs will have to wait until the end of next week to discover when the 2020/21 season will get under way. Two dates are currently under consideration, August 29th and September 12th, although with some clubs believed to prefer to start once fans can return to grounds en masse, which is unlikely to be until the new year. However, the September date currently looks most likely. It was anticipated that a decision would be made this week but, according to Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry, the EFL has put it back until Friday 24th July. The EFL is believed to want to play both its cup competitions in 2020/21 despite what would be a shorter season with discussions ongoing with the FA and the Premier League. There is little scope to stretch the campaign into next summer due to Euro 2020 being staged a year late. "It's incredibly frustrating, but we’ve now been told we won’t hear anything about a start date until July 24th,” Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph. "The Premier League and the FA are still talking with the EFL about cups and all sorts. It's driving our manager Darren Ferguson up the wall as he can't plan properly for next season. "It can't start any later than September 12th or we'll never get the fixtures in. If we start on September 12th it will be six months between competitive matches for us.” Town boss Paul Lambert and general manager of football opertaions Lee O'Neill will similarly be frustrated by the delay in fixing a date for the start of the season. As things stand, the Blues squad are pencilled in to return to training at Playford Road later this month.

Photo: TWTD



ArnieM added 18:00 - Jul 13

Ooooh what a surprise, not !! 🙄



Get a bloody grip EFL 1

Mark added 18:12 - Jul 13

Surely in the circumstances we need to scrap the 2020/21 EFL Cup and EFL Trophy? 3

TheTrueBlue1878 added 18:32 - Jul 13

Bending over backwards for the smaller clubs. Season had to be halted because they could afford to carry on, season cannot restart because they cannot afford to carry on.



Times like this we are fortunate for Marcus Evans and his continued financial support of the club through these times. 1

TheTrueBlue1878 added 18:33 - Jul 13

Don’t let this become another sign of incompetence and lack of leadership like the season being halted.



Was a never ending cycle of ‘decision delayed for another week’, simply on repeat. 0

runaround added 18:49 - Jul 13

Why can’t the football authorities just make a decision & the clubs I either have to abide by it or resign from the league. This constant delaying trying to please everyone is not helping anyone & it’s obvious that, especially in league one, it’s going to be impossible to please everyone. Just pick a date, decide when the fixtures will be throughout the season, decide what percentage of fans can be allowed in depending on social distancing guidelines at the time & get on with it 0

Pencilpete added 19:00 - Jul 13

A delay to decision..... I never saw that one coming 0

