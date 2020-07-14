Former Blues Defender McGreal Sacked By Colchester
Tuesday, 14th Jul 2020 09:41
Former Town defender John McGreal has been sacked by Colchester United despite taking them into the League Two play-offs.
The U’s finished sixth in the table after clubs voted to curtail the 2019/20 season but were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Exeter City in the play-off semi-finals.
In a statement chairman Robbie Cowling explained the decision: “Colchester United are seeking a new first-team head coach.
“I spoke with John McGreal on Friday 3rd July to explain that the club is going to be implementing a new plan that will see the first team being even more tightly aligned to the academy and that I along with my three other directors, Tony Humes, Tony Ashby and Jon De Souza, felt a change of first-team head coach was required if our new direction was to be successfully implemented.
“This was a very tough decision for a number of reasons, but not least because John has been first-team head coach for the last four years.
“This last season has been one of the club’s best seasons for a number of years and John should be very proud of his time in charge of the first team.
“However, the club is not only facing a number of unprecedented challenges but also some unprecedented opportunities and myself and the other directors believe significant changes are required that will be best served with a new head coach.
“John has done a great job for Colchester United and I wish him well for his future.”
McGreal, 48, who last week was linked with the management vacancy at Tranmere, from whom he joined the Blues ahead of a five-year spell at Portman Road in 1999, was appointed by Colchester in May 2006. He took charge of 203 matches, winning 76, drawing 55 and losing 72.
Elsewhere, ex-Town midfielder Matt Bloomfield lifted the trophy after Wycombe Wanderers beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley last night to claim a place in the Championship for the first time.
The 36-year-old was subbed at half-time for the Chairboys, who he joined after leaving the Blues in December 2003.
Bloomfield, who made one senior sub appearance for Town in the League Cup having come through the Blues youth set-up, has spent time coaching Town academy players in recent seasons.
Photo: TWTD
