Former Blues Defender McGreal Sacked By Colchester

Tuesday, 14th Jul 2020 09:41 Former Town defender John McGreal has been sacked by Colchester United despite taking them into the League Two play-offs. The U’s finished sixth in the table after clubs voted to curtail the 2019/20 season but were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Exeter City in the play-off semi-finals. In a statement chairman Robbie Cowling explained the decision: “Colchester United are seeking a new first-team head coach. “I spoke with John McGreal on Friday 3rd July to explain that the club is going to be implementing a new plan that will see the first team being even more tightly aligned to the academy and that I along with my three other directors, Tony Humes, Tony Ashby and Jon De Souza, felt a change of first-team head coach was required if our new direction was to be successfully implemented. “This was a very tough decision for a number of reasons, but not least because John has been first-team head coach for the last four years. “This last season has been one of the club’s best seasons for a number of years and John should be very proud of his time in charge of the first team. “However, the club is not only facing a number of unprecedented challenges but also some unprecedented opportunities and myself and the other directors believe significant changes are required that will be best served with a new head coach. “John has done a great job for Colchester United and I wish him well for his future.” McGreal, 48, who last week was linked with the management vacancy at Tranmere, from whom he joined the Blues ahead of a five-year spell at Portman Road in 1999, was appointed by Colchester in May 2006. He took charge of 203 matches, winning 76, drawing 55 and losing 72. Elsewhere, ex-Town midfielder Matt Bloomfield lifted the trophy after Wycombe Wanderers beat Oxford United 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley last night to claim a place in the Championship for the first time. The 36-year-old was subbed at half-time for the Chairboys, who he joined after leaving the Blues in December 2003. Bloomfield, who made one senior sub appearance for Town in the League Cup having come through the Blues youth set-up, has spent time coaching Town academy players in recent seasons.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



herfie added 09:54 - Jul 14

Surprising. Thought he’d done well, and was gaining the experience of getting the most out of a squad inevitably operating on limited resources. However, perhaps more ‘behind the scenes’ reasons for his departure than is in the public domain.



Feel sure he’ll be picked up fairly quickly. Perhaps, in the longer term, a potential Town manager. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 09:59 - Jul 14

Strange given how consistent they have been under him..... really odd sacking 1

ThaiBlue added 10:11 - Jul 14

Very harsh,dont think he deserved that. 2

TractorCam added 10:11 - Jul 14

Majority of Colchester fans seem to think this is the correct decision. 0

Pencilpete added 10:12 - Jul 14

Just shows other clubs have higher standards than us and nobody else would just shrug their shoulders and carry on with the abject failure of this season other than us. Coming 11th in a league we were expected to win is nothing short of pathetic 2

trncbluearmy added 10:12 - Jul 14

Funny old world, does a decent job at colwho, nearby a club with far greater resources is a complete shambles and the manager gets rewarded with a 5 year contract 1

ChrisR added 10:18 - Jul 14

He could not possibly do any worse than Hurst or Lambert . At least he would know all about lower league players such as we have been stuck with at PR. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments