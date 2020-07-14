Chirewa Among New Full-Time Scholars

Tuesday, 14th Jul 2020 14:49 Midfielder Tawanda Chirewa is one of seven young players set to start their two-year scholarships with the Blues in 2020/21. Chirewa, who TWTD revealed has been the subject of strong interest from Fulham, became Town's second-youngest-ever first-team player when he came on as a late sub in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Colchester last season aged only 16 years and 31 days. Also set to become full-time scholars are defenders Sean Stephenson, Harry Knock and Albie Armin, who is understood to have attracted interest from Liverpool, midfielder Cameron Humphreys, striker Mohammed Hoque and goalkeeper Lewis Ridd. Ridd, who is from Port Talbot, was previously with Swansea and was a boxer as a youngster, while the other six new recruits came through the Blues’ academy ranks. Speaking to TWTD last week, general manager of football operations and academy manager said the players starting their scholarships can see a way forward into the first team if they impress. “They can see a pathway with what’s happened with some of the younger players. [Chirewa]’s trained with the first team and that’s very different to probably the norm at some other clubs. “We’ve gone through our online inductions, it was very different because normally we’d do it down at Portman Road. It’s been very different through this whole process but those scholarships are all sorted and ready to go." No date has yet been set for the scholars to report to Playford Road for pre-season training, although the Premier League has pencilled in September 12th as the start date for the new season.

Photo: TWTD



