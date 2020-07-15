EFL Confirm Transfer Window Dates

Wednesday, 15th Jul 2020 11:54 The EFL has confirmed the opening and closing dates for this summer’s transfer window with international and domestic business coming to an end on different days in October. An EFL statement reads: “Subject to formal ratification, the transfer window will open fully on Monday 27th July, although any player registered before the completion of the 2019/20 season will not be eligible to play for their new club until season 2020/21 commences. This is applicable to clubs involved in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.



“The window for international registrations closes at 11pm on Monday 5th October, with an agreement in place with the Premier League for an extended two-week domestic only window which will close at 5pm on Friday 16th October.”

Photo: Contributed



Michael101 added 12:11 - Jul 15

Don't affect us .scruge Evans won't buy anybody,and nobody will want the dross we had at the moment. -1

