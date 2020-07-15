EFL Confirm Transfer Window Dates
Wednesday, 15th Jul 2020 11:54
The EFL has confirmed the opening and closing dates for this summer’s transfer window with international and domestic business coming to an end on different days in October.
An EFL statement reads: “Subject to formal ratification, the transfer window will open fully on Monday 27th July, although any player registered before the completion of the 2019/20 season will not be eligible to play for their new club until season 2020/21 commences. This is applicable to clubs involved in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.
