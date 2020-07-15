Town Players Set to Return to Training Next Week

Wednesday, 15th Jul 2020 16:00

TWTD understands the Town first-team squad are scheduled to return to Playford Road for training at the start of next week for the first time since the 2019/20 season was suspended on March 13th.

The squad will be working to stage one of the EFL’s Protocol for Return to First Team Training which will see players training in groups of up to five while keeping to social distancing guidelines.

No players or staff members will be allowed access to Playford Road unless they have submitted to a negative coronavirus test within 48 hours of their arrival. Testing, organised by the EFL, will take place twice a week.

There will also be a screening protocol prior to players and staff members arriving at the training ground.

Players will arrive at Playford Road already changed into their kit with no use of dressing room or canteen facilities permitted.

As yet there is no date set for the start of the 2019/20 season with the EFL having put the decision back to Friday 24th July.

As things stand, Saturday 29th August and Saturday 12th September are the two dates under discussion with the latter appearing the most likely.





Photo: TWTD