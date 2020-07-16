Tractor Girls Announce New Scholars

Thursday, 16th Jul 2020 21:54 ITFC Women have announced their new intake of academy players ahead of the 2020/21 season. The six, who include four England youth internationals, have signed two-year scholarships with the women’s academy, which was formed in 2017. Prior to the 2019/20 season being cut short, the Tractor Girls U21s were sixth in the WSL Academy League and had reached the semi-finals of the WSL Cup for the second year in succession. Last season, 16 of the 19 registered academy players featured for the senior side. Midfielder Sarah Brasero was previously with Sprowston and Norwich City’s PDC and has been capped by England at U15 and U16 levels. Forward Issy Bryant has been with the Cambridgeshire ACC (Advanced Coaching Centre) for the last six years having joined at 10. She has also represented Cambridge City for whom she scored 77 goals in the 2018/19 season. She first broke into the England set-up aged 14 and has continued to progress up the age groups. Bryant was due to play for the Young Lionesses at the Nordic Tournament in Denmark this summer until it was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Winger Summer Hughes started with her local club Capel Plough before moving on the Arsenal PDC. Following a year with the Gunners, Hughes moved on to the Essex RTC (Regional Talent Club) where she was coached by Blues manager Joe Sheehan. Hughes featured as a trialist for Town’s U21s towards the end of last season. Keeper Nina Meollo was previously with Norwich City’s academy and ACC from their U12s to U16s. She has been called up for regional and national England camps and was on standby for the England U15s in 2019. Midfielder Lucy O’Brien was with the Cambridge United ACC and later the MK Dons RTC. A regular for England at U15, U16 and U17 levels, she has scored four goals for her country. O’Brien featured for the Tractor Girls in three WSL Academy League matches last season, scoring in each of them, most notably a stunning volley against West Ham. Defender Sara Smith-Walter began playing football for FA Clacton Boys before joining Essex Girls RTC at U14 level. While with Essex she was called up for a number of England training camps and she represented the Young Lionesses at home nations tournament. Smith-Walter spent time training with Town last season before opting to join the club.

Photo: TWTD



