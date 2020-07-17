TWTD Questionnaire 2019/20 Results Now Online

Friday, 17th Jul 2020 10:22 TWTD’s seventies-style supercomputer, the Osborne 1.0, has been fired up once again and the results of the TWTD Questionnaire 2019/20 are now available. This year 1,635 fans took part, down on previous years, which is perhaps not surprising after a very disappointing season which had effectively been over for three months and a half months by the time of the survey, but still a significant cross-section of the club’s support. To read this year’s results and to look back at the TWTD Questionnaire from the previous 12 seasons, click here. There is a comments section on each question where you can add your thoughts. Many thanks to all those who took the time to answer all or even some of the questions. As ever, the results will be passed on to the club.

