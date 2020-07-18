Palace Again Linked With £4m Downes
Saturday, 18th Jul 2020 09:33
Crystal Palace are again being linked with Blues midfielder Flynn Downes with Town said to targeting a fee of around £4 million for the 21-year-old.
TWTD revealed the Eagles’ interest in Downes earlier this month, now The Athletic lists the academy product on a list of young players Palace are eyeing as they look to bring down the average age of their squad ahead of 2020/21.
They claim the Blues are holding out for a fee of around £4 million for England U20 international Downes, who is contracted until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season.
As TWTD previously reported, Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman was at Town’s game at Blackpool at the end of February as the Selhurst Park club continued an ongoing watching brief. We understand they made Town an offer in January which was rebuffed.
West Ham have also made their interest known to the Blues, while Fulham are among the other clubs to have been keeping tabs on the Brentwood-born schemer, who TWTD readers voted their 2019/20 Town Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year.
Speaking to TWTD just over a week ago, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill said Downes is in no hurry to leave Portman Road.
“Flynn’s really happy here, he’s itching to get back into training and games, as all the players are really,” he said.
“The way it finished and the way we finished as a club is not what they want going forward so they want to go and make amends and they want to put it right.
“He’s as committed to the football club as he’s always been all the way through his journey.”
Downes and the rest of his team-mates are set to return to Playford Road for training under strict safety guidelines on Tuesday.
Photo: TWTD
