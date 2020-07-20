Clubs Threatening Strike Over Costs But Not Town
Monday, 20th Jul 2020 10:20
The start of Leagues One and Two could be under threat with a number of clubs reported to be threatening to striker as they’re unable to afford the cost of the testing and biosecurity measures currently required, however, the Blues are not among them.
According to The Athletic, there is the potential for clubs to go on strike if coronavirus testing measures remain in place.
They report that more than 12 clubs have told the EFL they won’t restart as they’re unable to afford the costs involved.
Town are claimed to be among those sides, however, we understand that that’s not the case with the Blues, who were among the four League One clubs happy to play 2019/20 to its conclusion, in the process of putting Covid safety and testing measures in place ready for the first-team squad to return to training this week despite the significant outlay.
Under the EFL protocols currently in place all players and staff attending training grounds must undergo tests every 48 hours at a cost of £150 each.
At Town that will come to a five-figure sum every week, even before the development squad and academy scholars are back in training with a date still to be confirmed for their return.
It’s said the dissenting clubs could potentially refuse to play unless updated Government advice relaxes the testing rules or the EFL institutes more affordable biosecurity protocols.
As things stand, no start date has yet been set for the start of 2020/21 with discussions set to be held between the clubs and EFL this Friday. The dates currently under discussion are August 29th and September 12th with the latter more likely.
Speaking to TWTD a fortnight ago, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill expressed his concern that some clubs wouldn’t be able to afford to return to action, citing the cost of testing as one of the factors.
“It’s always been something that’s at the back of my mind, we’re not really in any different situation than we were league-wise when the vote went to cancel the season,” O’Neill said.
“It is changing daily and weekly so it could be that testing is taken off the table and it’s not required in the new season, so that’s then a very different conversation.
“It could be that stadiums are allowed to start opening and fans are allowed to start coming in. Again, that hasn’t been confirmed but it’s on the table.
“Until all of these situations and questions are answered, it’s very, very difficult for a club to understand the operational aspects.
“And every club was struggling before this situation anyway, so to add this layer of complexity on top of it, it’s incredibly difficult.”
