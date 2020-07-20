Clubs Threatening Strike Over Costs But Not Town

Monday, 20th Jul 2020 10:20 The start of Leagues One and Two could be under threat with a number of clubs reported to be threatening to striker as they’re unable to afford the cost of the testing and biosecurity measures currently required, however, the Blues are not among them. According to The Athletic, there is the potential for clubs to go on strike if coronavirus testing measures remain in place. They report that more than 12 clubs have told the EFL they won’t restart as they’re unable to afford the costs involved. Town are claimed to be among those sides, however, we understand that that’s not the case with the Blues, who were among the four League One clubs happy to play 2019/20 to its conclusion, in the process of putting Covid safety and testing measures in place ready for the first-team squad to return to training this week despite the significant outlay. Under the EFL protocols currently in place all players and staff attending training grounds must undergo tests every 48 hours at a cost of £150 each. At Town that will come to a five-figure sum every week, even before the development squad and academy scholars are back in training with a date still to be confirmed for their return. It’s said the dissenting clubs could potentially refuse to play unless updated Government advice relaxes the testing rules or the EFL institutes more affordable biosecurity protocols. As things stand, no start date has yet been set for the start of 2020/21 with discussions set to be held between the clubs and EFL this Friday. The dates currently under discussion are August 29th and September 12th with the latter more likely. Speaking to TWTD a fortnight ago, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill expressed his concern that some clubs wouldn’t be able to afford to return to action, citing the cost of testing as one of the factors. “It’s always been something that’s at the back of my mind, we’re not really in any different situation than we were league-wise when the vote went to cancel the season,” O’Neill said. “It is changing daily and weekly so it could be that testing is taken off the table and it’s not required in the new season, so that’s then a very different conversation. “It could be that stadiums are allowed to start opening and fans are allowed to start coming in. Again, that hasn’t been confirmed but it’s on the table. “Until all of these situations and questions are answered, it’s very, very difficult for a club to understand the operational aspects. “And every club was struggling before this situation anyway, so to add this layer of complexity on top of it, it’s incredibly difficult.”

Photo: TWTD



ArnieM added 10:25 - Jul 20

As I’ve said before, the Clubs that can’t afford to play behind closed doors or are unwilling too, should just sit out this coming season. Those that can play, albeit only a few (10?), play a shorted season. Top three go up ( perhaps no play offs), and bottom three not relegated. 0

ArnieM added 10:28 - Jul 20

.....but for FFS EFL, “grow a pair“, and make a bloody decision! 2

blueprint added 10:34 - Jul 20

If you can’t afford to play then don’t play just forfeit your games and suffer the consequences. -2

Chocorange added 10:35 - Jul 20

If they won’t play, kick them out...



Too much of this holding the league to ransom from teams with less than 2-3000 fans , if your business model can’t cope without the costs why should they have a chance of promotions and dictate to the teams that can play? -1

mojo added 10:50 - Jul 20

We could really do with a threatening striker. 6

karl1426 added 11:12 - Jul 20

Set the rules and move on...don't have to take ransom from these smaller clubs! Their unreasonable behaviour to call off the season has already spoil the sportsmanship of this game. Now they are threatening to go on strike! kick them out and let the rest who are interested to carry on! We cannot let such majorities determine the fate of the 'so-called' better clubs! 2

Suffolkboy added 11:19 - Jul 20

Totally foreseeable in a so called business that hasn’t operated to or within sensible businesslike guidelines for ever !

Situation is sad and deplorable but is bound to take much thought to sort out .

Our politicians vacillate ,delay and lack clarity in their thought and actions , which seem frustratingly at times illogical : none of this assists in the planning of business and resumption of everyday activities — so we must be ever more appreciative of all at ITFC who patiently support the organisation and seek to bring football back into our lives !

COYB 0

Michael101 added 11:28 - Jul 20

Call there bluff, ask all league 1+2 club's if they want to play it not.

Those that want to play can be in league 1 those that don't can be in league 2 which will be void. Think they would soon start playing if the elf grow a pair . 0

blues1 added 11:30 - Jul 20

Arnie m.usual bull from you. What has that got to do with the efl? The protocols in place are a compulsory measure for football to resume. The gal cannot go against those protocols unless the f.a. and the government allow them to. 0

Michael101 added 11:32 - Jul 20

Sorry EFL calls there bluff







0

rugbytomc added 11:43 - Jul 20

All clubs should just ignore the testing. Grass roots don't have to do it so why should they? Take temps at the start and end of each day and monitor fluctuations. Then start the season with fans in the ground wearing masks and having temp checks at the gates. 0

Hipsterectomy added 11:53 - Jul 20

One of the reasons the lower leagues were ended was because most clubs couldn't afford the testing. What exactly has changed in 3-4 months? 0

