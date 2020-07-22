Keeper Matthews Training With Town

Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2020 17:06 TWTD understands former Bolton Wanderers keeper Remi Matthews joined the Blues squad for the start of pre-season training earlier today. Gorleston-based Matthews asked Town keeper-coach Jimmy Walker if he could train with Blues while he looks for a new club having left the Trotters after the League One season was curtailed. The 26-year-old is understood to be interesting a number of Championship clubs and sides abroad. Matthews started his career at Norwich City - where he will have been coached by Town first-team coach Matt Gill - during which time he spent spells on loan at Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers, Hamilton Academical, Plymouth Argyle and Bolton, a switch which became permanent in January 2019. The 6ft Â½in tall keeper was linked with the Blues and a number of other clubs last summer during the Trottersâ€™ financial problems but ultimately remained with the Lancastrians as they were relegated from League One. Town are expected to be in the market for a second senior keeper this summer to vie with Tomas Holy for a starting position with loanee Will Norris having returned to Wolves at the end of the season. Aside from Holy, youngsters Adam Przybek, 20, and Harry Wright, 21, are currently the only professional keepers at the club.

Photo: Action Images



Linkboy13 added 17:15 - Jul 22

What little ive seen of him he's ok. Don't know whether he would come as understudy though. It's more likely we will get another keeper on loan . 0

BryanPlug added 17:21 - Jul 22

WE DONâ€™T NEED ANOTHER KEEPER 0

Suffolkboy added 17:25 - Jul 22

Seems certain our coaches and entire management team are continuing to act positively and with professionalism ( with backing from ME !).

COYB 0

