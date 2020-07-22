Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Photos: Squad Return For Pre-Season
Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2020 19:10

The Town squad returned to Playford Road today for the start of pre-season training.

The squad will be arriving in groups at allocated times across the day and will be working to stage one of the EFL’s Protocol for Return to First Team Training which will see players training in groups of up to five while keeping to social distancing guidelines.



Photos: ITFC



Vancouver_Blue added 19:26 - Jul 22
I see Norwood is putting in his maximum effort...lol
Michael101 added 19:57 - Jul 22
Me thinks they have been taking it a bit easy, most of them are wearing bras , must be growing man boobs😁😃😄
