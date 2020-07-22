Photos: Squad Return For Pre-Season
Wednesday, 22nd Jul 2020 19:10
The Town squad returned to Playford Road today for the start of pre-season training.
The squad will be arriving in groups at allocated times across the day and will be working to stage one of the EFL’s Protocol for Return to First Team Training which will see players training in groups of up to five while keeping to social distancing guidelines.
Photos: ITFC
