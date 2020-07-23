Ex-Blues Keeper Bialkowski Wins Championship Golden Glove

Thursday, 23rd Jul 2020 10:53 Former Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski carried off the Championship Golden Glove in his first season with new club Millwall. The Polish international kept 16 Championship clean sheets as the South Londoners finished an impressive eighth. Bialkowski, 33, joined the Lions from the Blues on loan last summer after a permanent £900,000 switch had broken down due to concerns regarding the keeper’s knee which emerged during his medical. 🧤💪🦁 pic.twitter.com/HXh7L2KO1l— Bartosz Bialkowski (@1BartMan1) July 22, 2020 The deal was eventually made full-time in January for a fee understood to be lower than the one previously agreed with an initial sum payable to the Blues plus further cash over the duration of his contract and add-ons related to appearances and performance. During his time with the Blues Bialkowski was the club’s Player of the Year for three successive seasons.

Photo: Action Images



Edmundo added 11:01 - Jul 23

Good on him. Let bygones be bygones. He was a great servant when he was here, and now he's showing his class again. Football careers are short, and he's doing well in a club who are punching above their weight - mainly due to him. 3

chepstowblue added 11:47 - Jul 23

Another quite pathetic and totally irrelevant award. Perhaps its down to the back four in from of him !! Before long there'll be a knighthood for the most 'assists'. God help this sport. -1

chepstowblue added 11:47 - Jul 23

