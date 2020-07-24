Blues Legend Thijssen Best Gelderland Footballer of All Time
Friday, 24th Jul 2020 10:51
Town legend Frans Thijssen has been named Dutch province Gelderland's best footballer of all time.
Local newspaper Omroep Gelderland was behind the award which was selected by the public and representatives of the clubs in the central eastern province.
An online vote - in which TWTD Forum posters and Town fans on Twitter played their part - counted for 50 per cent of the outcome and the thoughts of the jury, Martin Esveld, ex-stadium announcer at Vitesse Arnhem, Jan Lamers, the archivist of De Graafschap, and Leen Looijen, who is on the supervisory board of NEC Breda, the other half.
Thijssen finished second in the online poll behind his one-time international team-mate Simon Tahamata but topped the jury’s rankings. Ex-Arsenal man Marc Overmars was second overall with Tahamata third.
The 68-year-old, who was with the Blues between 1979 and 1983 during which time he helped Sir Bobby Robson’s side to the 1981 UEFA Cup, was handed his prize by his ex-Vitesse team-mate Edward Sturing.
"Frans is the best of the list and he is the best player I have played with. And then he was already in his latter days. The ball was on a string, he had fantastic technique and good overview,” Sturing told Omroep Gelderland. "A great footballer with a fantastic career.”
Thijssen, who was aware that his fans in Ipswich were voting for him, was flattered to receive the award: “I don't like to talk about myself, I am not like Louis van Gaal and José Mourinho. But it is always nice to hear from colleagues and other people that they are very important to you.
“And nice to win this prize from Gelderland. I had a great time here at Vitesse, also with Bert Jacobs as a trainer. I once had a conversation at Feyenoord and Ajax once came to the door. But I had a lot of fun."
1. Frans Thijssen (1st with jury, 2nd in poll)
Photo: Action Images
