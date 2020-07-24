Blue Action Launch Fanzine

Friday, 24th Jul 2020 11:51 Town independent supporters group Blue Action have launched a new fanzine, Out in Amsterdam, which is available now. Blue Action have sought to improve the atmosphere at home games since their formation at the start of 2018/19 with their banners, stickers, badges and T-shirts having become a familiar sight at Portman Road. “As we haven’t been able to organise any displays or rip off any chants recently, we needed something else to do,” they explained to TWTD. “We’ve had the idea for a while, just never had the time to commit to it. The older lads in the group all used to read the TWTD fanzine, and we’re big fans of Turnstile Blues, so we thought it would be cool to have a go ourselves. “There’s only so many words you can squeeze onto a banner to get your point across, so this gives us another way to express ourselves and write about the things we’re passionate about - ITFC, the group, football culture, music etc; as well as wider ranging subjects that affect us all as football fans. “The title comes from one of our songs, celebrating the UEFA Cup victory. Just a nod to better times really, and we thought it was quite apt as we’re launching the fanzine in the 40th anniversary season of the triumph. “We love the DIY ethic that comes with making a fanzine, and while the Internet may rule supreme these days, we still think there’s something special about alternative print media; a physical copy of fan-made content that will stand the test of time. “That time might be spent gathering dust in Max’s shed if nobody buys it, but if they do then we’re confident they’ll be back for issue two.” The first issue of Out in Amsterdam is available for £2 from the Blue Action website.

Photos: Contributed



Ordered . Excellent , look forward to receiving it. Well done blue action. Coyb

