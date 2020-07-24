Rochdale Chief Executive: EFL Set to Confirm September Season Start

Friday, 24th Jul 2020 13:18

Rochdale chief executive David Bottomley says he believes the EFL will confirm later today that the 2020/21 season will begin on Saturday 12th September with games initially played behind closed doors.

In a lengthy statement on the Dale website, Bottomley said: “I can also make the comment that I believe within a few hours of you reading this, the EFL will have announced that our season will recommence on Saturday 12th September.

“Initially, it will be for three weeks behind closed doors and then from 1st October with crowds present.”

The EFL is holding a delayed meeting today where it had been anticipated that September 12th would be rubber-stamped for the beginning of the new season.

Town started pre-season training at Playford Road on Wednesday working towards a September 12th start.

Last week, prime minister Boris Johnson said he hoped fans would be able to return to stadia in October.





Photo: Action Images