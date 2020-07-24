EFL Confirm September Season Start

Friday, 24th Jul 2020 15:03 The EFL have confirmed that their season will start over the weekend of Saturday 12th September. A statement released this afternoon reads: “The EFL can confirm that the 2020/21 Season will get underway across the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two on the weekend of 12th September. “The 2020/21 season will conclude on the 8th and 9th May 2021, with the Sky Bet play-off finals reverting back to the Spring Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May. “Work is currently underway in respect of fixture scheduling and details will be announced in due course as to when full fixture lists for 2020/21 will be made available.” Earlier, the Premier League confirmed that its season would start the same weekend, adding that discussions regarding cup competitions were continuing. “The Premier League will continue to consult with the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.” Earlier, Rochdale chief executive David Bottomley said he expected the first three weeks of the season to be played behind closed doors with fans present from October 1st. Last week, prime minister Boris Johnson said he hoped fans would be able to return to stadia in October. Town started pre-season training at Playford Road on Wednesday working towards a September 12th start.

Photo: Contributed



CokeIsKey added 15:12 - Jul 24

Great news, have been bored out of my mind not watching us play. Even if it’s behind closed doors much better than nothing. Fixtures announced soon then surely? 0

