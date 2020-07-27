Nydam Nearing Return to Action

Monday, 27th Jul 2020 18:52 Midfielder or full-back Tristan Nydam is targeting a return to action in October or November having been sidelined since July last year when he broke his right ankle and suffered ligament damage in a pre-season friendly at Notts County. The 20-year-old underwent surgery the following month and then again in February as he missed the whole of the 2019/20 campaign. “My ankle feels so much better than what it did before lockdown,” the former England U18 and U19 international told the club site. “Due to the restrictions in place, I haven’t been able to use the gym so I’ve been working in the dome with the physios. "It’s been a tough time but I've tried to stay positive. I think lockdown was actually a blessing in disguise as I haven’t missed out on any football and it has given me an extra three or four months to get my ankle right. “With the league starting a month later than usual, it gives me more time to get back in the swing of things. “I hope to be back on the grass by then though I’m not sure if that will be full training as it might be a bit too soon. “I’ll be hoping to play some sort of games, whether that is 23s or first team by October/November time.” Nydam is primarily considered a central midfielder, however, prior to his injury the Zimbabwe-born, Colchester-raised academy product had played most of last pre-season at left-back.

Photos: Pagepix/TWTD



Suffolkboy added 19:05 - Jul 27

Can do with this honest promising character back in the playing group !Keep up the good work ,and best of luck ,we shall need you !

COYB 0

ArnieM added 19:10 - Jul 27

I thought he was a very good left tbh. Such a shame he got injured , but such was our luck last season. 0

