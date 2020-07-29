Sears: Different But Enjoyable

Wednesday, 29th Jul 2020 10:00 Striker Freddie Sears says pre-season training has been different but enjoyable as the squad prepare for the 2020/21 campaign adhering to EFL safety guidelines during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The players returned to Playford Road last Wednesday for the first time since March to train in line with stage one protocols which dictate they must socially distance, work in small groups and are prohibited from using the dressing rooms, showers or canteen. At this point they’re not required to undergo Covid-19 testing but that will be implemented as they move to through the stages of the protocols. "It’s been different," Sears told the club site. "I’ve never had anything like this in my career before where you train in groups of seven or eight. "It’s been different but it’s what you’ve got to go by at the minute. We’ve been doing a lot of running and ballwork. It’s been enjoyable and it's been tough as well. "It’s really good to be back. We’ve been off for a long time. It’s good to see all the boys and the staff." On Friday it was confirmed that the 2020/21 season would start on Saturday 12th September, just over six months since the club’s last League One game. The ELF fixture lists are expected to be confirmed in mid-August once the Championship play-off final has been played. "It’s been difficult for every player," Sears added. "The last game was in March. The dates kept going back and back and then obviously the season got cancelled. It’s disappointing but we’re looking forward to getting going and starting again next season. "It’s still quite early. A lot of teams probably aren’t back yet. It’s been good to get back and get into the non-contact stuff. Hopefully we’ll have a few pre-season games soon and will be back to playing football and doing what we love doing."

Photos: TWTD/ITFC



Pencilpete added 10:51 - Jul 29

Striker ? when was the last time we actually used Freddie as a striker ?



Big Mick turned him into a wing back, Hurst used him as a wide midfielder and Lambert .... i'm not even sure what he was trying to do !!!



If we actually played Freddie as a striker every game this season i think he'd be good for 20 goals 1

