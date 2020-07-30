Jackson Turns Down Contract Claim

Thursday, 30th Jul 2020 09:08

Striker Kayden Jackson is reported to have turned down a new contract with the Blues.

According to Football Insider, Town offered a new improved deal which the 26-year-old has rebuffed.

Jackson, who joined the Blues from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million in the summer of 2018, is said to have been eyed by a number of Championship clubs.

We understand Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers showed interest in January, while League One Peterborough were reportedly keen having come close to signing him prior to his move to Portman Road.

There were reports earlier in the year that talks regarding new terms had got under way, however, they were understood to have stalled prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jackson, Town’s joint-top scorer on 11 in 2019/20 alongside James Norwood, is currently contracted until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season so there is no immediate hurry to tie the Bradford-born frontman down to extended terms.

The striker, who returned to Playford Road for the start of pre-season training last week, is understood to be happy at the club and in no hurry to move on.

Meanwhile, Bristol Rovers manager Ben Garner says he’s hopeful striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, reportedly a Town target, will sign a new deal at the Memorial Stadium.

“We’ll see how we go through pre-season and into the season but I’m hopeful he wants to stay, we want him to stay and build on what he’s done so far at this club,” he told Bristol Live.

“There are discussions that have taken place and they will continue over the next few weeks. We need to see where that goes.”

Rovers were previously reported to want a fee of £700,000 for the 26-year-old, whose current Rovers deal is up next summer, which would almost certainly put Town out of the running barring a significant sale this summer.

Elsewhere, former Blues midfielder Lee Martin, 33, has joined National League South Ebbsfleet having left Exeter at the end of the season.





Photo: TWTD

runningout added 09:14 - Jul 30

No one player has wowed anyone at our illustrious club. Not sure why contract offers are made right now 0

maccyd9 added 09:15 - Jul 30

If ever a story shows what a shambles the club has become it's this. We signed him in the Championship for £1.6m. He can't be on a pittance. We got relegated, he scored 11 goals in Division 3 and despite having two years to run on his deal, we decide to offer him an wage increase......of which he has allegedly turned down. Peak Ipswich. 0

martin587 added 09:17 - Jul 30

That’s very interesting.Sounds to me like his agent is busy sounding out championship clubs.If a good offer were to come in I doubt the clue would stand in his way As that’s the way the cookie crumbles these days.Only here say at the moment but personally would rather he stayed. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 09:17 - Jul 30

Sell him. There are so many good players available this year, many may even struggle to find a club. Underwhelming since he arrived and wouldn't have scored the 11 he did if Norwood wasn't taking defenders with him.



We paid too much but if we could near a mil for him then flog him. Absolutely replaceable. 1

Dissboyitfc added 09:23 - Jul 30

Again we are offering improved contracts where they arent deserved! Whats he done? he has been disappointing, not the great pace he claims to be and from what i have seen not a great decision maker!



He along with many others needs to pull there fingers out! 1

Wallingford_Boy added 09:27 - Jul 30

Definitely cash in if someone is willing to pay for his efforts. Started the season ok, but there is far better out there that can actually score goals as well as just run around fast. 2

Len_Brennan added 09:37 - Jul 30

11 goals in Division 1, playing all season as a striker, 2 of which were against the Bolton kids, is not a great return, especially considering we were top of the league for a lot of it. Let him off. If it's a Championship club in for him we should be able to get back the crazy fee we paid for him.

I see Bristol Rovers signed a striker yesterday, that surely increases the chances of a Clarke-Harris exit. If we paid them £850k for Harrison a couple of years ago, we can surely justify £700k for him. 2

martin587 added 09:40 - Jul 30

🤦🤦 I should have said “didn’t stay” 0