Development Squad Return for Pre-Season Training

Thursday, 30th Jul 2020 11:01

Town’s development squad returned to training at Playford Road this morning.

Striker Tyreece Simpson posted a photo on Instagram from the car park as he arrived to train for the first time since the 2019/20 season was curtailed in March.

Previously, the only players without first-team squad numbers who were training with the senior squad members were striker Aaron Drinan and midfielder Brett McGavin.

Last season, Town’s U23s side, who are coached by Gerard Nash, were eighth in the Professional Development League Two South when the season was brought to a premature end.

Last month, the Premier League pencilled in September 12th for the start of the U23 and U18 seasons. Town's U18s are yet to begin their pre-season preparations.

Like the first-team squad, the development squad will be working to safety protocols meaning they will initially be training in small groups keeping to social distancing guidelines.

Players are arriving at Playford Road already changed into their kit with no use of dressing room, gym or canteen facilities permitted.





Photo: TWTD