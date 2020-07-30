Town Top League One Dirtiest Team Table
Thursday, 30th Jul 2020 14:44
Town have been ranked top of a list of League One’s dirtiest teams based on yellow and red cards received during 2019/20.
The Blues’ 74 bookings and four red cards in 36 matches give them 340 points in a disciplinary table in the Peterborough Telegraph.
Flynn Downes was shown the most yellow cards, 12, with Gwion Edwards receiving 10 and Luke Woolfenden nine.
The four Blues players sent off were James Wilson, Armando Dobra, skipper Luke Chambers and Kayden Jackson.
Portsmouth (76 yellow cards and two red) were ranked second on 324, Sunderland (74, three) third on 316, Accrington Stanley (62, six) fourth on 314 and Shrewsbury (71, three) fifth on 314.
League One’s cleanest side were Rochdale, whose players were booked 48 times and sent off on two occasions resulting in 214 points.
Photo: Pagepix
