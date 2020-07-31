Town Among Clubs Linked With Ex-Sunderland Midfielder

Friday, 31st Jul 2020 09:17 Town are reported to be among the clubs eyeing former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson. Previously it was reported that Portsmouth, Oxford and unnamed Scottish Premiership sides were vying for the 23-year-old’s signature following his release by the Black Cats, however, according to the Portsmouth News, the Blues, Fleetwood and Blackpool are also interested. Houghton-le-Spring-born Robson came through the youth system at Sunderland and made nine starts and five sub appearances for the Wearsiders, scoring once, prior to spending loan spells at Dundee and Grimsby in the last two seasons. Robson is primarily a central midfield player and it would be a big surprise if the Blues were looking for a further signing in that area of the field with manager Paul Lambert already having plenty of options.

Photo: Action Images



Coco added 09:43 - Jul 31

crying out for a central midfielder. 1

Bluearmy_81 added 09:51 - Jul 31

Other clubs cast offs (from the same league,) sounds about right. Probably with a view to replacing Downes. Nevermind at least we exist... 🙄🤣 1

ArnieM added 09:54 - Jul 31

ANOTHER Midfielder ! Why? 1

PackwoodBlue added 10:11 - Jul 31

Agree, this can only be back-up for if we lose first choices through transfers, injuries and for cup games (unfortunately). 0

BarbelBoy added 10:19 - Jul 31

If we are genuinely seeking another central mid fielder then why not aim higher and try to recruit Andy King who has just left Leicester after many years service. He doesn't live all that far away (Rutland) and has experience of this league and of getting out of it and by all accounts is a good presence in the dressing room. 1

Carberry added 10:19 - Jul 31

Not good enough for Sunderland but good enough for us? Reality check. 0

solemio added 10:24 - Jul 31

Why on earth would we want someone called Robson at Ipswich? No, no, no. 0

