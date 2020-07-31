Dyer Resigns Golf Club Membership After Alleged Racist Abuse

Friday, 31st Jul 2020 14:46 Former Blues midfielder and academy coach Kieron Dyer has resigned his membership of a Suffolk golf course having allegedly been the subject of racist abuse. After Dyer, 41, had played a round at Hintlesham Golf Club on Friday 24th July and had left the premises, another member was heard making the alleged comments in the bar by the ex-England man’s playing partner and others present. Dyer, a long-time member of the club who on the Tuesday of the same week had filmed an interview with Soccer AM’s Tubes while playing a four-hole round at the course where he previously staged his son's christening, was shocked to be told of the comments. “It was brought to my attention by a playing partner that a fellow member verbally abused me in the bar area at Hintlesham Golf Club last Friday - that abuse was of a racial nature, and included the words ‘monkey’ and ‘banana’,” Dyer said in a statement. “And while I did not hear it myself, as I had left the golf club to go home, I was left shocked when told. “My playing partner was in attendance and heard the comments. He was also left upset by the incident informing me of what was said. Others were in attendance and have confirmed they also heard the racial abuse. “I immediately handed in my resignation via email, and have since left Hintlesham Golf Club. I have spoken to the owners and told them of my decision. “I have been a member at Hintlesham for a few years and have always found it a nice club with plenty of good people. “But for me this is a deeply upsetting incident. I was appalled to be told of what had been said and it is clear to me there is still a long way to go in the battle against racism. “I just hope the matter is dealt with appropriately by the club. There is no place for this type of racism in our society.” TWTD contacted Hintlesham Golf Club for comment but they declined.

Photo: TWTD



MaySixth added 14:50 - Jul 31

A racist gold club member.



Who would have guessed. 0

bugblatter added 15:01 - Jul 31

It’s not Kieron who should have to leave — publicly shame the racist and boot them out… hopefully this is what will happen. 0

