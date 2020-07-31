Community Trust Awarded Grant

Friday, 31st Jul 2020 15:05 Ipswich Town's Community Trust has been awarded a £500 grant by the Premier League, FA and Government’s Football Foundation to prepare their buildings so they can be reopened safely within Government guidelines regarding hygiene and social distancing. The award is part of the Football Foundation’s Club Preparation Fund which follows £7 million of investment given to 2,900 organisations via the Pitch Preparation Fund last month, enabling more than 9,000 football pitches to be made match fit and benefiting more than 33,000 football teams. Jason Curtis, Town's head of community, told the club site: "The Football Foundation grant will help us to create a safe environment here at the Ipswich Town Community Trust, enabling us to provide opportunities for the community to return with confidence and enjoy some physical activity." Meanwhile, the Community Trust’s trials for their Cambridge Development Centre have been rescheduled for Wednesday 5th August at Bottisham Sports Centre. TRIALS | New Development Centre in Cambridge for U7 to U12 players @cambridgecityfc



🗓 Wednesday 5th August



Bottisham Sports Centre



• U7 – U9 from 10am-11.15am

• U10 – U12 from 11.45am11pm



For info bradley.joy@itfc.co.ukhttps://t.co/T9ZedRLrpv — Ipswich Town Community Trust (@ITFCCommunity) July 30, 2020 📥 Incoming......



All participants in our Football Development programmes should now have received details on replacement hours for the 2019/20 season.



If you haven't received the email, please check your Spam/Junk folder first. If not please contact.



✉️ community@itfc.co.uk pic.twitter.com/1AupIcXVup — Ipswich Town Community Trust (@ITFCCommunity) July 31, 2020

arc added 16:22 - Jul 31

I processed the sum as £500,000 and then realised, no, it's £500. £500??? From the PL, the FA, and the Government put together. Well, cheers, much appreciated. 0

