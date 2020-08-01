Golf Club Launch Investigation Into Dyer Racist Abuse Allegation
Saturday, 1st Aug 2020 16:58
Hintlesham Golf Club have issued a statement in which they say they have opened an investigation into the allegation that racist comments were made regarding former Blues midfielder and academy coach Kieron Dyer and that any member found to have engaged in such abuse will have their membership terminated.
Dyer, 41, resigned his membership from the club after the racial slurs were heard in the bar by his playing partner and a number of other people after the ex-England man had left following a round on Friday 24th July.
Having initially refused to comment having been approached by TWTD and a number of other media outlets, Hintlesham Golf Club released a statement earlier today.
“Following reports of an alleged racist abuse against Kieron Dyer, a respected member of the club, we have commenced an investigation into the incident," the statement reads.
“Hintlesham Golf Club will not tolerate racial abuse or any similar abuse at the club. Any member found to be involved in such action will have their membership immediately terminated.
“If such action is committed by a guest at the club they will be banned from returning.
“We pride ourselves as being a friendly and welcoming club and such action is not compatible with our principles.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Five Go To Town by clivebleedingthomas
A fixture that started as a mid-table game but ended as one that would be marked by having special T-shirts printed to commemorate it - this was the Demolition Derby.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]