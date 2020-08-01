Golf Club Launch Investigation Into Dyer Racist Abuse Allegation

Saturday, 1st Aug 2020 16:58

Hintlesham Golf Club have issued a statement in which they say they have opened an investigation into the allegation that racist comments were made regarding former Blues midfielder and academy coach Kieron Dyer and that any member found to have engaged in such abuse will have their membership terminated.

Dyer, 41, resigned his membership from the club after the racial slurs were heard in the bar by his playing partner and a number of other people after the ex-England man had left following a round on Friday 24th July.

Having initially refused to comment having been approached by TWTD and a number of other media outlets, Hintlesham Golf Club released a statement earlier today.

“Following reports of an alleged racist abuse against Kieron Dyer, a respected member of the club, we have commenced an investigation into the incident," the statement reads.

“Hintlesham Golf Club will not tolerate racial abuse or any similar abuse at the club. Any member found to be involved in such action will have their membership immediately terminated.

“If such action is committed by a guest at the club they will be banned from returning.

“We pride ourselves as being a friendly and welcoming club and such action is not compatible with our principles.”





Photo: TWTD

Ryorry added 17:51 - Aug 1

I should bloomin well think so too, not before time. Wonder if they'd have done this without the local & national media coverage + vociforous criticism from Town fans that HGC seemed to be sweeping it under the carpet. 2